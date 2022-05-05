ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Sheriff says Flint man accused of pistol-whipping, sexually assaulting woman and killing her dog may be in Detroit

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

FLINT (WWJ) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a 24-year-old Flint man is still at large and could possibly be in Detroit after being accused of carrying out a brutal attack against a woman and fatally shooting her dog on Easter.

The suspect, Daquantae Lamar Johnson, was previously believed to have been in the Flint area, but Swanson said in a briefing held on Wednesday via mLive that officials now think Johnson made his way down to Detroit.

Johnson has been charged with numerous felonies in connection to an incident where police allege he raped his girlfriend before strangling her, punching her in the face and pistol-whipping her.

Police said Johnson then shot her dog in the back of the head as the woman tried to escape him on April 17.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Johnson was charged with assault with intent to murder, four counts of felony firearm, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree killing/torturing animals, and felon in possession of a firearm.

He faces multiple life sentences if convicted.

“We’re asking him to do the right thing, and he’s put a lot of people in a bad spot,” the sheriff said.

Authorities said the "violent" Easter attack was caught on camera via Facebook live and uploaded to the social media site where a concerned individual reached out to Swanson.

“If you watch that video, you see an individual who wants to have power over his girlfriend at the time,” Leyton said. “She wanted to leave him, he was not in favor of that and he became violent. And to show his ultimate attempt to control her, he shoots her dog right on video.”

Authorities said the incident started at a Flint residence where Johnson and the woman got into a disagreement. The woman said to police that Johnson wouldn't allow her to leave and he struck her with a weapon across her face before sexually assaulting her.

The woman said she was hit with so much force, her dental braces were knocked off her teeth, Leyton said according to mLive .

The prosecutor stated the woman tossed her dog, a brown and white Pitbull named “Blue," out of a window and jumped out herself. She then lifted the dog over a fence so she could escape Johnson, but he was able to follow the woman down Lewis Street, on Flint's east side, while she walked away with her dog.

A Facebook video shows show him assaulting her again and shooting her dog in the back of the head, according to Leyton.

The video then shows the dead dog lying on the street. The victim's cell phone video shows her kneeling over the dog's body and weeping.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a bystander came over to the woman after the altercation and helped her bury the dog next to the roadway -- where they placed the dog's leash over the makeshift grave.

The woman told authorities she had only been in a relationship with Johnson for about a month.

“(This case has) really disturbed all of us in law enforcement,” Leyton said. “We see a lot of stuff, we’ve seen a lot of bad things over the years, but this one really wrenched at our hearts and this gentleman needs to be brought into custody.”

Johnson is describe 5'9" tall and 140 pounds.

Police consider him to be armed and dangerous, so residents are advised to not approach him.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of Johnson.

Anyone who has seen this suspect, or who has any helpful information, should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (1-800-422-5245). Tips may also be submitted online HERE .

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
