Sheriff says Flint man accused of pistol-whipping, sexually assaulting woman and killing her dog may be in Detroit

FLINT (WWJ) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a 24-year-old Flint man is still at large and could possibly be in Detroit after being accused of carrying out a brutal attack against a woman and fatally shooting her dog on Easter.

The suspect, Daquantae Lamar Johnson, was previously believed to have been in the Flint area, but Swanson said in a briefing held on Wednesday via mLive that officials now think Johnson made his way down to Detroit.

Johnson has been charged with numerous felonies in connection to an incident where police allege he raped his girlfriend before strangling her, punching her in the face and pistol-whipping her.

Police said Johnson then shot her dog in the back of the head as the woman tried to escape him on April 17.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Johnson was charged with assault with intent to murder, four counts of felony firearm, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree killing/torturing animals, and felon in possession of a firearm.

He faces multiple life sentences if convicted.

“We’re asking him to do the right thing, and he’s put a lot of people in a bad spot,” the sheriff said.

Authorities said the "violent" Easter attack was caught on camera via Facebook live and uploaded to the social media site where a concerned individual reached out to Swanson.

“If you watch that video, you see an individual who wants to have power over his girlfriend at the time,” Leyton said. “She wanted to leave him, he was not in favor of that and he became violent. And to show his ultimate attempt to control her, he shoots her dog right on video.”

Authorities said the incident started at a Flint residence where Johnson and the woman got into a disagreement. The woman said to police that Johnson wouldn't allow her to leave and he struck her with a weapon across her face before sexually assaulting her.

The woman said she was hit with so much force, her dental braces were knocked off her teeth, Leyton said according to mLive .

The prosecutor stated the woman tossed her dog, a brown and white Pitbull named “Blue," out of a window and jumped out herself. She then lifted the dog over a fence so she could escape Johnson, but he was able to follow the woman down Lewis Street, on Flint's east side, while she walked away with her dog.

A Facebook video shows show him assaulting her again and shooting her dog in the back of the head, according to Leyton.

The video then shows the dead dog lying on the street. The victim's cell phone video shows her kneeling over the dog's body and weeping.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a bystander came over to the woman after the altercation and helped her bury the dog next to the roadway -- where they placed the dog's leash over the makeshift grave.

The woman told authorities she had only been in a relationship with Johnson for about a month.

“(This case has) really disturbed all of us in law enforcement,” Leyton said. “We see a lot of stuff, we’ve seen a lot of bad things over the years, but this one really wrenched at our hearts and this gentleman needs to be brought into custody.”

Johnson is describe 5'9" tall and 140 pounds.

Police consider him to be armed and dangerous, so residents are advised to not approach him.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of Johnson.

Anyone who has seen this suspect, or who has any helpful information, should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (1-800-422-5245). Tips may also be submitted online HERE .