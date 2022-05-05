New Patriots draft room video indicates how they’ll use CB Marcus Jones

Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones may not contribute right away for the Patriots on defense. But he’ll seemingly receive ample opportunity to make an impact in the return game.

The Patriots released their latest draft room video Thursday. This one chronicles when the Patriots traded down in the first round — Matt Patricia was featured prominently in the frame — and when they drafted the speedy cornerback out of Houston.

Once Belichick mumbled a few words to Jones, Robert Kraft got on the phone and indicated the Patriots view him as a cornerback and special teamer.

“It’s great to have you with us,” Kraft said. “I heard you’re a great punt returner, besides being a good inside cornerback.”

Kraft is right: Jones is an excellent returner. He scored nine return touchdowns in college, including four last season.

The Patriots are in need of a punt returner to replace All-Pro Gunner Olszewski, who signed with the Steelers. Though the NFL has essentially eliminated the kick-off as a contact play, there’s still value in having a dynamic returner who can field punts.

At 5-foot-8, 174 pounds, Jones is shifty as a player, and grades out as a slot corner. The Patriots will likely use him that way: Kraft alluded to his skills covering the inside as well.

There are an array of quick slot receivers in the AFC East, most notably Miami's Jaylen Waddle.

Patriots director of pro personnel Matt Groh stressed last week the Patriots wanted to get faster this draft. Selecting Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton — who ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and is the fastest receiver in his class — and Jones indicates that was a top priority for them.

Maybe they can both impact the game on the special teams side.