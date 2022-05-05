Cara Delevingne to Play Selena Gomez’s Love Interest in ‘Only Murders In the Building’ Season 2

Click here to read the full article.

“The world just keeps opening up,” John Hoffman told Vanity Fair in a Thursday (May 5) story about the growing cast of his Hulu series Only Murders In the Building . “I think it’s because of the number of apartments you can have in a building.”

As announced back in December, one of those apartments will likely be filled by none other than Cara Delevingne when she joins the show’s season two cast — that is, assuming her character, Alice, also lives with Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin’s characters in the fictitious Arconia apartment complex. But as it happens, a lot of details about Delevingne’s art-gallery owner character remain unknown … save for one exciting revelation from Hoffman’s new interview with VF : She and Gomez’s characters will be each others’ love interests.

According to the publication, Alice will put Gomez’s Mabel “in touch with a side of herself she’s been somewhat neglecting since the show began” when it first aired on Hulu last year. “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world,'” said Hoffman, who created the show alongside Martin.

The two women have been good friends for years, something VF asserts brings a “quick, sexy intimacy” to their onscreen dynamic. “It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable,” Hoffman added.

Delevingne, who before acting got her start modeling for brands such as Victoria’s Secret, spoke about her and Gomez’s friendship with Elle in February. “Selena is a very special friend, and it’s been so fun to get to work with her for the first time. Well, actually, second time,” she said. “She actually hired me when I had just become a model, and she had designed a clothing line. We have known each other a long time. And, of course, working with Steve Martin and Martin Short is like a master class in comedy. I feel so lucky to get the opportunity.”

Also joining the cast are Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer, who will play a more obnoxious version of herself. She’ll rent the penthouse leased by Sting in the first season. Hoffman also hinted that more celebrities will later be featured as tenants of that unit: “That place will have some more subleasing going on there.”

The second season of Only Murders in the Building arrives on Hulu June 28.