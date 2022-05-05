ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-of-a-kind Disneyland items going up for sale in historic auction

By Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( KTLA ) — A massive lot of Disneyland history and memorabilia will be available for auction for the first time.

Heritage Auctions is orchestrating the sale, which features hundreds of different lots in what is being called “one of the most significant assemblages” of Disney park items in history.

Authentic park-used signs, props and other artifacts from Disneyland and other Disney theme park properties make up the bulk of the auction.

The historic items come from the personal collection of Scott Rummell, a widely known voice actor who has lent his talents to various animated and commercial projects, including Disney, throughout his career.

Rummell began acquiring the Disneyland miscellanea at a young age and continued to expand his collection after marrying his wife, Terry, who had her own stockpile of Disney artifacts.

“At one point, we had one room that was our Disney room — that was where we had it all displayed,” Rummell said in a news release distributed by Heritage Auctions. “When we moved into the house, we thought it was crazy to have all these posters rolled up in tubes, so we hired people who worked for Disney to redesign the house specifically for the collection.”

In the upcoming auction, Disney lovers and collectors will have the chance to bid on some of the rarest Disneyland pieces to ever go to auction.

Among the one-of-a-kind items include a completely original ride vehicle from Autopia . The 1967 vehicle includes the original body, chassis and tires and is believed to be the most complete original vehicle to come to auction in history. Due to safety reasons, the vehicle’s original engine was not allowed for purchase at the time of its sale, Heritage said.

Autopia isn’t the only Disney ride with a vehicle available at the auction. An original Skyway gondola from Disneyland is available, with the current bid at more than $10,000. The Skyway opened at Disneyland a year after the park opened to the public and operated for nearly 40 years before closing in 1996. This particular gondola vehicle is considered to be one of the rarest Disney vehicles to ever head to auction, according to the auction site.

A professionally restored and repainted vehicle from Mr. Toad’s Wild in Disney World is also part of the upcoming sale. The cart has been modified to include working headlights and spinning wheels.

In addition to vehicles, the auction includes lots that feature original park signage, historically significant posters, books, plush dolls and other keepsakes.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdRoy_0fUCQMIc00
    Park-Used Railroad Train Wheel (Heritage Auctions)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9Cxj_0fUCQMIc00
    Rainbow Caverns Mine Train Engine #3 Bell with Park-Used Stand (Heritage Auctions)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TojaY_0fUCQMIc00
    Club 33 Plush Donald Duck Doll plus Restaurant Menu, Recipe Book, and Related Items Group of 14 (Heritage Auctions)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7iC2_0fUCQMIc00
    Complete 1956 Disneyland Ticket Book (Heritage Auctions)
  • Complete Park-Used Original Autopia Car with Original Body, Chassis, and Tires (Heritage Auctions)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VFBe_0fUCQMIc00
    Donald Duck Vintage RPM Motor Oil Sign (Heritage Auctions)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkaSA_0fUCQMIc00
    LGB Big Thunder Mountain Starter Train Set with Box and Manual (Heritage_Auctions)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enKA5_0fUCQMIc00
    Life-Size Park Exclusive Mickey Mouse Big Fig (Heritage Auctions)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dxwa8_0fUCQMIc00
    Original Club 33 Sign (Heritage Auctions)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLCAQ_0fUCQMIc00
    Park-Used Original Rocket Jets Vehicle (Heritage Auctions)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLpzS_0fUCQMIc00
    Park-Used Pirates of the Caribbean Wait Time Sign (Heritage Auctions)

For Rummell, he said he’s excited to see his beloved collection transition to the ownership of the next generation of Disney fanatics.

Of the items he’ll miss the most, his 1967 park-used Rocket Jets vehicle will be the hardest with which to part ways. But Rummell said the family will use a portion of the sale to fund their future family trips and Disney adventures, so he can continue to pass down his love for the “Happiest Place on Earth” to his kids and grandchildren.

This Disneyland auction featuring Rummell’s collection opens for bids in person on May 21 and closes the following day.

Serious bidders can view some of the highlights of the lot at Heritage Auctions’ Beverly Hills location on Thursday and Friday before bidding begins.

For images and information on all lots in the sale, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

