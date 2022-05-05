Trash collector hit by car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A waste collection employee for the city of Cleveland by hit by a car on Thursday.

The Cleveland Division of Police said it happened on Memphis Avenue near West 38th Street.

According to an EMS spokesman, the 40-year-old worker was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

No other details were released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.