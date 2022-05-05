Trash collector hit by car in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WJW)– A waste collection employee for the city of Cleveland by hit by a car on Thursday.
The Cleveland Division of Police said it happened on Memphis Avenue near West 38th Street.See where COVID transmission is highest in Ohio
According to an EMS spokesman, the 40-year-old worker was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.
No other details were released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 4