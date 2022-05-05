ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Trash collector hit by car in Cleveland

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A waste collection employee for the city of Cleveland by hit by a car on Thursday.

The Cleveland Division of Police said it happened on Memphis Avenue near West 38th Street.

According to an EMS spokesman, the 40-year-old worker was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

No other details were released.

Comments / 4

david henderson
2d ago

I was hit by a trash truck driver last year in the same area. they automatically blame the drivers of the other cars. these truck drivers will be sitting for 5 minutes and when you go to pull around them since they aren't moving .. I think they pull out in front of the cars deliberately.. I'd like to know all the facts on how this accident happened

Reply
2
