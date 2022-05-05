ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Romney: Trump ‘very likely’ to be 2024 Republican nominee if he runs again

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQG8W_0fUCPxTw00

( The Hill ) — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who was the Republican nominee for president in 2012, this week said that former President Donald Trump would “very likely” be the GOP’s nominee if he seeks another White House term in 2024.

“I don’t delude myself into thinking I have a big swath of the Republican Party,” Romney, who has been a frequent critic of Trump, said during an interview with Politico. “It’s hard to imagine anything that would derail his support. So, if he wants to become the nominee in ‘24, I think he’s very likely to achieve that.”

Trump has teased a potential run for president in 2024 but has not publicly announced his plans beyond this year’s midterm elections. He has instead used his influence over the party’s base to boost candidates in Republican primaries who have pledged support from him, most notably J.D. Vance in the Republican Senate primary on Tuesday.

“I think we’re going to have a tremendous season. I think we’re going to win a lot of races with great candidates who are going to go on to big numbers in the fall,” Trump said this week following Vance’s victory.

Cawthorn calls nude tape ‘blackmail’

Romney has been a vocal of critic of Trump dating back to the 2016 election, during which he called the real estate mogul and then GOP hopeful “a fraud.”

The senator was the lone Republican to vote to convict Trump during his first impeachment and has since lamented the former president’s influence over voters in the Republican party.

“He will have an enormous impact on our party going forward. I believe the great majority of people who voted for Donald Trump want to make sure that his principles and his policies are pursued,” Romney said after the 2020 election. “But I think if you look at the numbers and look at the pickup that Republicans had in state houses across the country and Congress and holding the Senate so far, versus our loss in the presidency, you’d suggest that the presidential race was more a matter of a referendum on a person.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Tinley Park 17-year-old killed days after father says he ‘did not trust her’ to go to school prom, court docs show

**DISCLAIMER: Story contains graphic details and expletives that some may find disturbing. Reader discretion is strongly advised. TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Grisly details released surrounding the murder of a 17-year-old Tinley Park girl reveal the teen’s father revoked permission for her to attend prom because he didn’t trust her. Documents also show she feared he […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTWO/WAWV

Overlooked button on your car may help save on gas

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a button most everyone has at least glanced at on their vehicle’s climate control dashboard, but are you aware of its purpose? The “air recirculation button,” has a couple functions; mainly dealing with the vehicle’s air conditioning system. On most cars, trucks and SUV’s the air recirculation button is easily identifiable, […]
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Primaries#Republican Senate#Election Fraud#Gop#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Retiring House Republican sees GOP reaching ‘troubled waters’

In politics, there’s something inherently liberating about a retirement announcement. Once officials know they’ll soon be out of office, and they no longer have reason to fear political repercussions, they often become less guarded and more candid. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, for example, has seen his relationship with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy