Employees at a second Amazon warehouse on New York's Staten Island voted against forming a union on Monday. The loss for the worker-led Amazon Labor Union (ALU) came just one month after it led a much larger Staten Island Amazon facility, known as JFK8, to become the first in the country to vote to join a union. The ALU announced the outcome on its Twitter page on Monday. "The count has finished. The election has concluded without the union being recognized at LDJ5—sortation center on Staten Island. The organizing will continue at this facility...

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO