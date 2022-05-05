ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 of Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors series after flagrant foul on Gary Payton II

By Ohm Youngmisuk
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA for his flagrant foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2 of Memphis' semifinal playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, Memphis center Steven Adams has cleared the league's health and safety protocols and...

