ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Popular ramen noodle brand launches makeup collection

By Danielle MacKimm, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sC9XO_0fUCPexN00

UTAH ( KTVX ) — Cup Noodles is bringing Ramen fans and makeup lovers something new and exciting.

The iconic noodle company is partnering with HipDot, a Los Angeles-based beauty brand, to launch a limited-edition makeup collection available as of May 3 on hipdot.com .

According to representatives of HipDot, the collection is inspired by the warm tones of ramen noodle soup. The various makeup looks made possible by the different sets are just as easy to create as making Cup Noodles itself.

The collection is made up of a Collectors Box, an eyeshadow palette, and a lip and cheek set.

Driver flees after crashing car into SE Portland McDonalds

The HipDot x Cup Noodles Collectors Box sells for $58. This option is meant for the ultimate ramen and makeup fans and includes a pigment palette, a lip and cheek set, a powder puff, a HipDot x Cup Noodles makeup bag, and a fun set of chopsticks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0Qgj_0fUCPexN00
Courtesy of HipDot
Boater fined thousands by Coast Guard for crossing restricted Garibaldi bar

The Cup Noodles Pigment Palette, when sold separately, goes for $26. The eyeshadow tones mimic those found in our favorite soupy dish and are infused with nourishing Vitamin E as well as soothing Jojoba Oil. Shades include Ramen Noodle, Diced Carrots, Hot & Spicy, Teriyaki, Roasted Corn, Seasoning, Soy Sauce, and Spicy Chili.

This palette will be available on the HipDot website as well as on Ulta.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szFzk_0fUCPexN00
Courtesy of HipDot

The Cup Noodles Lip and Cheek set is crafted with a lightweight liquid blush and lip duo formula. The set includes two tones of red and orange as well as one highlighter to help fans get their glow on. The shades include Lemon, Sesame, and Hot Sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNW9W_0fUCPexN00
Courtesy of HipDot

All products in the HipDot x Cup Noodles collection are vegan and certified cruelty-free. All products are free of parabens, talc, phthalates, petroleum, mineral oil, and other harmful ingredients.

To get your hands on this collection, visit HipDot’s official website today .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOIN 6 News

Dive team recovers 3 bodies after SUV flips into Ilwaco river

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Washington state Patrol confirmed a dive team recovered the bodies of a woman and two teenagers in Ilwaco on Friday. Police said the car was going at a high rate of speed before losing control, went off a dock, and flipped into the water before it was found in the morning. […]
ILWACO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
City
Garibaldi, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Utah State
KARK

The 10 best Glossier products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While Glossier is barely a decade old, you can probably already recognize its bubblegum-pink packaging. A hit with Gen-Z, the brand promotes a minimalist approach to makeup, celebrating a fresh, natural look. Glossier has a wide range of makeup and...
MAKEUP
Marie Claire

The 9 Best Highlighters for Dark Skin Tones

Shimmery formulas and glow-giving highlighters are a dime a dozen, but finding the right one for you? That can be a bit of a challenge. If you’re on the hunt for the best highlighter for dark skin tones, makeup artist Danessa Myricks says you’ll want to keep two criteria top of mind: your skin’s undertones and the product’s color payoff.
MAKEUP
WWD

Inside Jane Iredale’s Brand Restage

Click here to read the full article. One of “clean” makeup’s earliest entrants is hitting reset on its branding. Jane Iredale, which was founded in 1994, has rethought its brand identity, including new packaging, a new website and advertising across traditional and digital platforms. The business is also doubling down on the professional channel while growing the digital side of the business, and plotting new markets to enter abroad.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas The efforts mark a new strategy for the brand, but according...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noodle Soup#Cup Noodles#Makeup Sets#Se Portland#Hipdot Boater#Coast Guard#Roasted Corn Seasoning#Soy Sauce
People

The Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks for All-Day Wear

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color. $26.00. Sephora. In the ever-elusive hunt for makeup that stays all day,...
MAKEUP
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy