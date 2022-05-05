ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Parents defend letting 6-year-old run Cincinnati marathon

By Jen Steer, Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UO43J_0fUCPTCG00

CINCINNATI ( WJW )– The organizers of the Flying Pig Marathon are getting a lot of heat after a 6-year-old boy ran in the event on Sunday.

The minimum age for the 26.2-mile race in Cincinnati is 18 years old, but the Crawford family of Bellevue, Kentucky completed the race with their 6-year-old son in tow. It’s the first marathon the entire family of eight has run together.

Parents Ben and Kami Crawford, who document the family’s adventures on a YouTube channel, defended their decision and recognized their unconventional parenting methods in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday .

FDA warns multiple companies over delta-8, CBD sales

“We have never forced any of our children to run a marathon and we cannot even imagine that as feasible practically or emotionally. We have given all of our kids the option for every race. Last year two kids ran it without us. In 9 years we have been awarded a total of 53 medals – mostly to the kids. This year after begging to join us we allowed our 6 year old to train and attempt it. Both parents gave him a 50/50 chance of completing it and were ready to pull the plug at any moment if he requested it or if we viewed his safety at risk. We asked him numerous times if he wanted to stop and he was VERY clear that his preference was to continue. We did not see any sign of heat exhaustion or dehydration and honored his request to keep on going,” they wrote.

Kara Goucher, two-time Olympian and silver medalist at the 2007 World Championships, was among the experts who weighed in on the situation.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but a six year old cannot fathom what a marathon will do to them physically. A six year old does not understand what embracing misery is. A six year who is “struggling physically” does not realize they have the right to stop and should,” Goucher said on her verified Twitter account .

“I’m not questioning motivation or saying it is bad parenting. But as an Olympic athlete, I promise you this is not good for the child. Children are children. Let them run around, but as the parent you need to protect their growing bodies and their young minds,” Goucher wrote.

The Flying Pig Marathon released a vague statement on Tuesday:

“The Flying Pig Marathon takes the safety and security of all participants very seriously. We receive numerous requests for special accommodations each year and carefully evaluate each one. Our goal is to provide a positive race experience for all participants while supporting them along the course. The Flying Pig Marathon was founded on the ideal of hosting a world-class road race experience and will always strive to do so.”

WJW reached out to Pig Works president and CEO Iris Bush on Thursday for an updated statement and has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Tinley Park 17-year-old killed days after father says he ‘did not trust her’ to go to school prom, court docs show

**DISCLAIMER: Story contains graphic details and expletives that some may find disturbing. Reader discretion is strongly advised. TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Grisly details released surrounding the murder of a 17-year-old Tinley Park girl reveal the teen’s father revoked permission for her to attend prom because he didn’t trust her. Documents also show she feared he […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTWO/WAWV

Overlooked button on your car may help save on gas

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a button most everyone has at least glanced at on their vehicle’s climate control dashboard, but are you aware of its purpose? The “air recirculation button,” has a couple functions; mainly dealing with the vehicle’s air conditioning system. On most cars, trucks and SUV’s the air recirculation button is easily identifiable, […]
JOPLIN, MO
InsideHook

Is It So Horrible That a Six-Year-Old Ran a Marathon?

Rainier Crawford is yet to learn his multiplication tables or read a chapter book, but he’s already run a marathon. The six-year-old from Bellevue, Kentucky finished the Flying Pig Marathon last weekend, a race founded in 1999 that typically draws over 5,000 participants, and the internet is in understandable uproar. Why on earth was a second grader allowed to run 26.2 miles?
BELLEVUE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
WHIO Dayton

Flying Pig taking blacklash after 6-year-old runs full marathon

CINCINNATI — The Flying Pig Marathon has become the center of attention in Cincinnati after getting backlash on social media that a 6-year-old boy ran the full marathon. The Flying Pig’s website said marathon participates must be 18 years old as of race day. So, when a post began circulating on social media of the boy running the May first marathon, people began asking questions.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kara Goucher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#Flying Pig Marathon#Wjw#Olympian
WTWO/WAWV

Coolers allowed once again at Indy 500 Snake Pit

INDIANAPOLIS — After announcing earlier in the year that Snake Pit attendees would not be allowed to bring in coolers, the Indianapolis 500 has shifted into reverse on the unpopular decision. “After further review and given the increased physical footprint of this year’s concert space, IMS will allow coolers inside the Snake Pit gates at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana couple takes over TikTok, one classic rock song at a time

RICHMOND, Ind. – While the town of Richmond, Indiana sleeps, one longtime married couple is working through the night, lip syncing and reenacting the lyrics to some of the most iconic songs in rock history. “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne? Check. “Dream On” by Aerosmith? Of course. “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses? They say […]
RICHMOND, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Trying to sing felt like swallowing glass’: Country singer Aaron Watson takes a break from music

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Texas country music sensation, Aaron Watson, will be taking a break from music for a while. Strain on his vocal cords has pulled the Abilene Christian University alumnus away from Watson’s tour for his latest album, “Red Bandana.” Watson posted an explainer vlog-style video to his Facebook page Wednesday, where […]
ABILENE, TX
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy