Cleveland, OH

Guardians’ slugger clears waivers; pitcher claimed by Orioles

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians first-baseman Bobby Bradley has officially cleared waivers, while left-handed pitcher Logan Allen was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.

Bradley has been outrighted to the minor leagues at Triple-A with the Columbus Clippers.

Both players were designated for assignment on Sunday.

This season, Bradley is batting just .118 with nine strikeouts and two hits in 17 at bats.

Allen has made four appearances this season, posting a record of 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA.

