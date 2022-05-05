ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underwood, IA

IGHSAU Rankings (5/5): AL up to No. 2

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

(KMAland) -- The Abraham Lincoln girls soccer team is up to No. 2 in the latest...

www.kmaland.com

KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (5-6-22)

Boys’ Soccer ScoresSpencer 4, Bishop Heelan 2Sioux City North 3, Sioux City West 1Storm Lake 4, Unity Christian 1Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1, West Sioux 0 Girls’ Soccer ScoresBishop Heelan 1, Spencer 0Le Mars 6, Spirit Lake 2Unity Christian 4, Storm Lake 0West Sioux 3, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Boys Substate Soccer Assignments

(State) Substate assignments for the 2022 IHSAA soccer postseason are now available. The first round of postseason games in all three classes is scheduled for Thursday, May 19. Second round substate games will be played on Monday, May 23, and substate final games are set for Wednesday, May 25. Eight...
DES MOINES, IA
