On May 2, the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky announced that the center has had an exciting winter and spring. With many new renovations and upgrades, officials said the center is progressively adding to its reputation as being the region’s mecca for interactive science, technology, arts and mathematics (STEAM) programming. The NASA-inspired missions are engaging and inspiring for students as well as educators. The center is currently in progress of updating the Interactive Science Center (ISC).

CENTER, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO