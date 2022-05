US health officials have restated their recommendation that Americans mask up on public transportation as Covid-19 cases rise again throughout the country. Travelers in the US are no longer required to wear masks on airplanes and trains after a public transportation mask mandate that dated back to the beginnings of the pandemic was struck down by a judge in Florida in April. The CDC asked the US Justice Department to appeal the ruling ending the mandate, but the appeal is still ongoing. In the meantime, case numbers have been rising steadily since mid-April — when many remaining COVID restrictions,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO