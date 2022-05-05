ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Derby odds, picks, field 2022: Zandon, Epicenter predictions from top expert who called Medina Spirit

Cover picture for the articleWhite Abarrio, Charge It, Simplification and Classic Causeway will try to continue the success of Florida Derby runners in the Run for the Roses when the starting gate opens in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. None of the Kentucky Derby prep races has produced more winners of...

Related
Yardbarker

Kentucky Derby trifecta bet for Saturday at Churchill Downs

Kevin Kilroy has been on scene at Churchill Downs from 5am, every morning, for the last nine days watching the Kentucky Derby horses on the track and talking with their trainers. He's condensed it all down to some final thoughts and a trifecta best bet for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby is Race 12 at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 7, 2022 with a scheduled post time of 6:57 pm ET.
Steve Asmussen
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds, draw: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

Doug O'Neill can become just the seventh trainer to win three times when he sends out long shot Happy Jack in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The 53-year-old O'Neill won the Kentucky Derby in 2012 with I'll Have Another and 2016 with Nyquist. This year, he'll go for No. 3 with Happy Jack, who is a 30-1 long shot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds but is expected to leave the starting gate much higher. He is coming off a third place finish in the Santa Anita Derby. Zandon (3-1) and Epicenter (7-2), whose trainers, Chad Brown and Steve Asmussen, respectively, have never won a Kentucky Derby, are the top choices on the morning line. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.
NBC Sports

Here are the post positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The post positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs were set via a drawing on Monday afternoon. Since the starting gate was first introduced at the Derby in 1930, the post positions that have seen the most success are No. 5 (wins in 10.9% of 92 starts), No. 10 (wins in 10.6% of 85 starts) and No. 15 (wins in 10% of 60 starts). Smile Happy (No. 5), Zandon (No. 10) and White Abarrio (No. 15) are in those positions this year.
#Derby Day#Louisiana Derby#Santa Anita Derby#The Florida Derby#The Kentucky Derby 2022#Tvg#Hrtv#The Breeders Cup
CBS Sports

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol prediction, odds, picks: Boxing expert reveals best bets for May 7 title fight

Four-division boxing champion Canelo Alvarez goes after the second light heavyweight title in his career Saturday when he faces undefeated WBA champion Dmitry Bivol in a 12-round main event. Their clash tops the pay-per-view main fight card (8 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) unified all four major super middleweight titles with his win over Caleb Plant in November. He's moving up in weight to challenge Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs), who won the WBA interim title in just his seventh fight and has gone on to become one of the division's most dominant champions. This will be his ninth title defense.
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

One horse in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field who could make bettors' ears perk up when they hear his name is Pioneer of Medina. Last year, Medina Spirit won the Derby before testing positive for a banned substance, then passed away in December and was subsequently stripped of his victory. However, Medina Spirit is not related to Pioneer of Medina, but there is a link. Pioneer of Medina is owned by Sumaya U.S. Stables, which also owned Medina Spirit's sire, Protonico. Pioneer of Medina would have to surprise many to cross the finish line first just as Medina Spirit did, as he's a 30-1 long shot in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. His trainer, Todd Pletcher, also has Mo Donegal in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup at 10-1, while the horse topping the odds board is Zandon (3-1). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who nailed 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles discloses picks

Trainers Todd Pletcher and Brad Cox have Kentucky Derby wins under their belts and will have three chances to add another at the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Pletcher won in 2010 with Super Saver and in 2017 with Always Dreaming. In the Kentucky Derby 2022, he'll send out Mo Donegal (10-1), Charge It (20-1) and Pioneer of Medina (30-1) in the 148th Run for the Roses. Brad Cox was awarded the win with Mandaloun a year ago after Medina Spirit was disqualified, and he'll have Cyberknife (20-1), Tawny Port (30-1) and Zozos (20-1) in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. Zandon is the 3-1 favorite, while Epicenter (7-2) and Messier (8-1) are the only two other 2022 Kentucky Derby horses with single-digit 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions of your own.
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet, horses: Expert who hit prep races shares picks

One horse will go down in history as the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner when the top three-year-old horses leave the starting gate on Saturday at Churchill Downs. That horse could be the Chad Brown-trained Zandon, who has two wins in four career starts and won the Blue Grass Stakes last month. He's as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. That horse could be the Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter, who has won four of six career starts, including the Louisiana Derby. He is the 7-2 second choice in the 20-horse 2022 Kentucky Derby field. All other 2022 Kentucky Derby horses are 8-1 or higher. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2022 is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
NBC Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby: When, where, how to watch

The Kentucky Derby -- the greatest two minutes in sports -- is back in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7. The Kentucky Derby is an event defined by pomp and fanfare, complete with big hats, mint juleps and major bets. Having attended last year’s Derby, I can attest to the tradition and enthusiasm on Saturday of the race – from the infield to the box seats.
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022: 'Mattress Mack' to place biggest bet in history of the race

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is looking to make sports betting history at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. McIngvale, who has a track record of betting big on the biggest sporting events, plans to place a record-breaking wager of $2.5-3 million on whichever horse ends up being the favorite in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Yardbarker

Kentucky Derby Betting: Nine strategies the experts use to bet the Derby

Who do you like? It’s a question you hear every day at the racetrack. And in many ways, it’s completely the wrong question. Because winning at the track isn’t about who you like, it’s about how you bet and at what price. I can hear the critics now: how can you say that? If you can’t pick a winner, how can you cash a ticket? Here’s the thing. In the endless debate between what’s more important, picking winners or betting, I believe there’s a clear answer. I know people who are so good at betting they can make money with a decent set of picks and a good look at the prices. And I know a lot of people with magnificent opinions who are broke.
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Oaks odds, predictions, contenders, horses: Surprising picks from horse racing insider

Reigning 2-year-old champion Echo Zulu will try to take a step toward another Eclipse Award when she leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Trained by Steve Asmussen, Echo Zulu is a perfect 5-for-5 in her career. Last year, she won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies en route to earning champion 2-year-old filly honors. For Friday, she is getting 4-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks odds. Ashland Stakes winner Nest, who has won four of five career starts, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 14-horse Kentucky Oaks 2022 field, while undefeated Gulfstream Park Oaks winner Kathleen O. is getting 7-2.
numberfire.com

Covering the Spread: 2022 Kentucky Derby Betting Preview With Megan Devine

The 2022 Kentucky Derby is coming up this Saturday at Churchill Downs. Which horses present the best betting value? Megan Devine of the Horse Racing Happy Hour podcast joins The Power Rank's Dr. Ed Feng and numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview this year's Derby, outlining her early-week observations from the track, her view of Zandon and Epicenter, and any longshots she thinks could win the Derby.
FanSided

Kentucky Derby 2022 horses list with jockeys

Here is the list of horses and jockeys that will be participating in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. The day has finally arrived. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 7 from famous Churchill Downs. Last year’s race was eventful, due to the...
