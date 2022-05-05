ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. District Attorney's Office declines felony charges against Dave Chappelle attacker

By Daniella De Robbio
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) –Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will not pursue felony charges against the man who tackled comedian Dave Chappelle Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl.

"After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct,” the district attorney’s office said. “The District Attorney's Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles."

The district attorney’s office said it referred the case to the city attorney’s office for possible misdemeanor charges.

Police arrested Isiah Lee, 23, after Lee ran on stage during Chappelle’s set and tackled the comedian. The incident was caught on camera by attendees and shared on social media.

Police said Lee was armed with a replica gun that had a knife blade at the time of the attack. Lee was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $30,00.

A spokesperson for Chappelle released the following statement :

“Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70k fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment.”

