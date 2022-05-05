Hyundai debuts new camper van made for glamping

Hyundai has turned one of its minivan models into the ultimate camper van that can transport you into the great outdoors with minimal effort.

The Staria minivan easily transforms from family vehicle during the week to the ultimate "glamping" experience by the weekend, complete with lay-flat seats, a mattress, sink, refrigerator and even an outdoor shower.

The van comes in two configurations: One seats four people and the other seats a whopping 11 people. Both versions come with a fully automatic pop-up roof, which creates space for a two-person mattress. The seats inside the van also fold down and lay flat for an additional sleeping space.

The van has an indoor folding table and a slide-out rear table that allows for outdoor dining under the tailgate. There's also an extendable awning off the right side of the van, complete with integrated LED lighting to help illuminate those campfire conversations at night.

Inside, there's also a kitchenette area with a built-in refrigerator and sink, small countertop and a few storage spaces.

Unfortunately, Hyundai has no current plans to bring the Staria to the United States.

The Staria Lounge Camper will only be sold in Korea for the equivalent of between $40,000 and $50,000.

