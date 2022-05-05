ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Air units arrive at YMCA facility

By By Drew C. Wilson
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 2 days ago
Superior Crane crews hoist a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit onto the roof of the new Foundation YMCA in downtown Wilson on Thursday. The new facility at 223 Nash St. N. is scheduled to open in late summer.

Heating and air conditioning units were hoisted onto the roof of the new Foundation YMCA on Thursday.

“We have been waiting a long time for them to get here,” said Eric Stanley, general superintendent for Balfour Beatty, contractor on the project.

New Bern-based Superior Cranes Inc. brought in a 600-ton crane with a 232-foot boom to lift the units into place.

Included were three air handler units, one chiller, two exhaust fans and one 450-gallon water holding tank for the system.

The roughly 72,000-square-foot, $25 million building is nearing completion at the site of the former BB&T towers. It’s expected to open by late summer.

Located on a block between Nash, Pine and Broad streets, the YMCA facility is adjacent to a recently completed $17.5 million parking deck with 700 spaces on five levels.

On the same block, construction just began on the new $60 million, five-floor Centro at Pine-Nash commercial development with 240 apartments.

Combined with the adjacent $35 million, 95,000-square-foot Truist building at the corner of Broad and Pine streets, the redevelopment of the two-block area represents a significant investment and revitalization in downtown Wilson.

The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

