Air units arrive at YMCA facility
Heating and air conditioning units were hoisted onto the roof of the new Foundation YMCA on Thursday.
“We have been waiting a long time for them to get here,” said Eric Stanley, general superintendent for Balfour Beatty, contractor on the project.
New Bern-based Superior Cranes Inc. brought in a 600-ton crane with a 232-foot boom to lift the units into place.
Included were three air handler units, one chiller, two exhaust fans and one 450-gallon water holding tank for the system.
The roughly 72,000-square-foot, $25 million building is nearing completion at the site of the former BB&T towers. It’s expected to open by late summer.
Located on a block between Nash, Pine and Broad streets, the YMCA facility is adjacent to a recently completed $17.5 million parking deck with 700 spaces on five levels.
On the same block, construction just began on the new $60 million, five-floor Centro at Pine-Nash commercial development with 240 apartments.
Combined with the adjacent $35 million, 95,000-square-foot Truist building at the corner of Broad and Pine streets, the redevelopment of the two-block area represents a significant investment and revitalization in downtown Wilson.
Comments / 0