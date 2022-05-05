Dabo Swinney's brother arrested for allegedly distributing child porn

The brother of Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney is one of the latest Upstate men to be arrested on child pornography charges. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says 53 year old, Henry Ervil Swinney III of Clemson, aka "Tripp" Swinney is charged with 2nd degree Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor. Investigators say Swinney possessed files that contained images of child sex abuse.

Also charged is in the latest round of arrests in this nature, is 22 year old Carson Alexander Radlein of Clemson. He faces 10 counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Exploitation of A Minor.

In addition to those two, another Upstate man is facing similar charges. The Attorney General's Office says 55 year old, Gordon Erwin Helton Jr. Of Greer is charged with three counts of the same crime in the 2nd degree and 7 counts of that crime in the 3rd Degree.

This now makes 5 Upstate men who have been charged this week for child porn.