ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Dabo Swinney's brother arrested for allegedly distributing child porn

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhq9f_0fUCKvOb00

The brother of Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney is one of the latest Upstate men to be arrested on child pornography charges. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says 53 year old, Henry Ervil Swinney III of Clemson, aka "Tripp" Swinney is charged with 2nd degree Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor. Investigators say Swinney possessed files that contained images of child sex abuse.

Also charged is in the latest round of arrests in this nature, is 22 year old Carson Alexander Radlein of Clemson. He faces 10 counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Exploitation of A Minor.

In addition to those two, another Upstate man is facing similar charges. The Attorney General's Office says 55 year old, Gordon Erwin Helton Jr. Of Greer is charged with three counts of the same crime in the 2nd degree and 7 counts of that crime in the 3rd Degree.

This now makes 5 Upstate men who have been charged this week for child porn.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WLTX.com

8 pounds of meth, 1300 fentanyl pills nabbed in massive South Carolina drug bust

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A joint operation in one South Carolina county has ended with a major drug bust with pills counted in the hundreds and raw drugs measured in pounds. The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office announced that it along with multiple agencies and the Greenwood Police Department had concluded an eight-month operation recently in Hodges, South Carolina.
GREENWOOD, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greer, SC
Clemson, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Former Georgia LB Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Child Pornography#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Murdaugh victim attorney calls alleged crimes “unbelievable”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re learning more about several crimes allegedly committed by suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh and two of his accomplices. An attorney representing a number of the clients detailed the crimes in Columbia on Thursday. Evidence shows the crimes began more than a decade ago. More than 40 pages of money orders, deposit […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry was arrested Tuesday in connection with several burglaries and larcenies. “Investigators are continuing to follow-up on items from Lambert’s truck and residence and speaking with witnesses that are linking Lambert to other burglaries and larcenies,” said Newberry Co. Sheriff Lee Foster.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy