Uncertainty with Alex Mack’s future is still circling the 49ers. Judging from the lack of centers they drafted, you would think that Mack returning is more likely than not. However, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch still have aren’t confident if he’ll return. They have an idea on which way he’s leaning (I’d guess retirement), but still nothing definitive. Mack returning would be ideal for the 49ers given that their backup plan at center is rather… interesting.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO