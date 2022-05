Mother's Day weekend is upon us and what mom would not like a nice brunch? Do you know what restaurants in Texarkana serve brunch?. Brunch is something I did not fully appreciate until my 20s. After a late-night out on the town you want to sleep in, but you still want some breakfast and most places stop serving way too early on a Saturday or Sunday. Brunch is the perfect combination. Here are three places you should try out.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO