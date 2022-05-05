ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

‘Jewel Box’ Timken Museum in Balboa Park to Reopen June 8 After 2-Year Renovation

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dZ4S_0fUCJwF700
A pre-renovation image of the Timken Museum. Courtesy of the museum

The Timken Museum of Art in Balboa Park, known for its European old masters and free admission, announced Thursday it will reopen to the public on June 8 following a two-year renovation.

The classic mid-century modern structure underwent a floor-to-ceiling renovation with new gallery wall colors, upgraded lighting and ceilings, new labels, antiviral technology and advanced air filtration.

Visitors will immediately notice restoration of the bronze that covers much of the entrance. The dark black patina accumulated over decades has been polished away to reveal the original golden finish.

“The required, pandemic-related closure led us to make this long-discussed renovation a reality,” said Executive Director Megan Pogue, who described the 57-year-old building as a “jewel box.”

“The Timken remains a welcome destination to enjoy, contemplate and appreciate great art,” she said. “Our iconic building remains architecturally unique in Balboa Park, and of course, admission to the Timken will remain free to all.”

The Timken preserves the Putnam Collection of European old masters, American art, and Russian icons. To celebrate the reopening, the museum announced the acquisition of two 19th century American works: Ella Ferris Pell’s Salomé, reportedly the most famous painting of her career, and the Bust of Eve, by sculptor Thomas Ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvpjD_0fUCJwF700
Detail of Ella Ferris Pell’s 1890 “Salome.” Courtesy Timken Museum

“Ella Ferris Pell’s 1890 Salomé is the first work by a female artist to become part of the Timken’s permanent collection — and it will not be the last,” said Derrick R.

Cartwright, director of curatorial affairs. “Pell’s career is illustrative of the challenges faced by many accomplished female artists during the late 19th century.”

“With the addition of Pell’s Salomé and Ball’s Bust of Eve, we will be able to offer a much richer history of the art of North America,” Cartwright said.

The Timken joins the Mingei International Museum and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego as the third art institution in San Diego to reopen in the past year following extensive renovation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Egon Schiele Portrait Lost for 90 Years to Be Displayed by Austrian Museum

Click here to read the full article. An early painting that Egon Schiele made while still a teenager depicting his uncle and guardian has been rediscovered after its location was unknown for more than 90 years, an Austrian museum said on Thursday. Leopold Czihaczek at the Piano (1907) was rediscovered in a private collection in Vienna. It will go on public display on long-term loan at the Leopold Museum in Austria, which comprises the largest collection of works by the Expressionist painter. The museum is in the process of trying to raise funds to acquire it, a statement announcing the rediscovery...
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

A Prime Jackson Pollock ‘Drip’ Painting Is Expected to Fetch $45 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would make him a standard...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Kimbell Art Museum IDed as Buyer of $26.9 M. Chardin, Drones Disrupt Studio Drift Drone Piece, and More: Morning Links for May 5, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GAME IS AFOOT. Ever since Jean Siméon Chardin’s dazzling Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at Artcurial in Paris in March for about $26.9 million, many have been speculating about the identity of the buyer. Now the secret is out : It is the treasure-filled Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, the Art Newspaper France reports. However, the work may not go on view in the Lone Star State anytime soon—or ever. The Louvre has called for the work to be declared a national treasure, and under French law it has two-and-a-half years to preempt...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Balboa Park#Jewel Box Timken Museum#The Timken Museum Of Art#European#American#Russian
Robb Report

This Ancient Roman Bust Was Bought for $35 at Goodwill. Now It’s Heading to the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Click here to read the full article. In 2018, Laura Young, the owner of vintage good shop in Austin, Texas, spotted a carved marble bust priced at $34.99 in a local Goodwill. At 52 pounds, it was heavy, and it looked old. An expert examination revealed that it was, in fact, ancient. It dated back to the 1st century CE—and had once belonged to the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria. Four years later, the ancient Roman bust, which may depict Roman commander Drusus Germanicus, will be returned to Germany’s Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes. In a signal...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy