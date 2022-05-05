ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

One of Old Town Wichita’s longest-running restaurants adding a large patio, garage doors

By Denise Neil
Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutdoor patios are popular hangout spots at Wichita breweries, which get bonus points if retractable garage doors allow breezes and customers to circulate inside. Now, Wichita’s oldest local brewery — River City Brewing Company at 150 N. Mosley in Old Town — is finishing up a big remodel project that will...

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Wichita, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Have you ever tried eating fried chicken steak? If not, that’s the perfect time to do it. Because now, you know about the best place to have it. Fried chicken steak is something that not everyone knows how to cook it. Right? But this restaurant’s chefs are experts, and their fried chicken steak is a gem.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Restaurants
City
Wichita, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Food & Drinks
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
City
Arnold, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
Wichita Eagle

Fire-damaged Wichita restaurant closed for past eight months has partially reopened

A Wichita Spangles restaurant that’s been closed since a fire last September has partially reopened. The restaurant at 410 E. 47th St. South began serving customers through its drive-through on Tuesday, said Rene Steven, the local restaurant chain’s director of operations. It’s being staffed by employees from other local Spangles restaurants, and owners are now working to hire people to run the inside of the restaurant as well.
WICHITA, KS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garage Doors#Patios#Food Drink#Old
Family Handyman

9 Ways To Decorate a Small Front Porch

Your porch doesn't have to be big to be beautiful. Give that small space a makeover with inspiration from these small front porch ideas. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels designed for sustainable architecture advocates

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

This retro-inspired travel trailer with tastefully renovated interiors is embodiment of color and space utilization

Recognizing your strength and using it to help the like-minded is not an easy thing to pull off. However, this husband-wife duo of Ron and Shayna behind Darlin’ Trailers is doing it to perfection. Drawing from their own experience of living in an RV full time, the couple’s now helping new travel trailer adaptors renovate and rework their mobile home for ‘full-time living or vacation adventures.’ Hudson being a tasteful example!
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

Pottery Barn Has Seriously Great Sofas — Shop Our Favorites

Buying a new sofa is rarely ever simple, especially if you're doing it online. While we know the hardships of distinguishing the quality and comfort of furniture through a screen, a manageable way to narrow down the process is by shopping from a brand you trust. For us, Pottery Barn has always been ole reliable. Known for its traditional designs, exceptional quality, and endless customization options, the brand almost always results in a satisfying experience.
HOME & GARDEN
Farm and Dairy

3 Bedroom home, vehicles, furniture, appliances, antiques, stoneware, and misc.

Attached 2 car garage, Outbuilding, and Shed. Vehicles: 2003 F-250 Powerstroke with gooseneck hitch (270k miles) Guns: HiPoint mJK45, H&R m949 .22cal with holster, Ithaca m72 saddle gun .22, Browning m69 12ga, Marlin m80 .22 SLLR Bolt Action, Marlin m60SS .22LR, Daisy m25 BB gun, cap guns, Furniture: 3 piece dark cherry full bedroom set, 3 piece adjustable king bedroom set, dining table with 6 chairs, full bed, 4 drawer dresser, bookshelves, end tables, recliner chairs, nightstands, entertainment center, Appliances: GE Washer and dryer, 2 chest freezers, power air fryers, Household: Beer Steins, assortment of books, Disney movies, wall clock, kitchen accessories, Stoneware: Hamilton Jones #4 Greensboro PA, Hamilton #4, #4 jars, McCoy ovenproof plates, tea pitcher, Glassware: Almond Flair Japan Dishes, Atlas canning jars, Ball canning jars, soda pop bottles, corningware, Antiques: Magic chef gas range, Victrola record player, wicker bottom chair, antique croquet, tin cans, two guitars, assortment of games and toys, chest of drawers, insulators, cabbage cutter, National Washboard CO., mop bucket, French fry cutter, Oneida silverware, white sewing machines, Tools: Craftsman 6inch bench grinder, WEN single speed all saw, Craftsman 4hp 25gal air compressor, Craftsman ratchet set, Black and Decker circular saw.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy