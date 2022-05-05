One of Old Town Wichita’s longest-running restaurants adding a large patio, garage doors

Attached 2 car garage, Outbuilding, and Shed. Vehicles: 2003 F-250 Powerstroke with gooseneck hitch (270k miles) Guns: HiPoint mJK45, H&R m949 .22cal with holster, Ithaca m72 saddle gun .22, Browning m69 12ga, Marlin m80 .22 SLLR Bolt Action, Marlin m60SS .22LR, Daisy m25 BB gun, cap guns, Furniture: 3 piece dark cherry full bedroom set, 3 piece adjustable king bedroom set, dining table with 6 chairs, full bed, 4 drawer dresser, bookshelves, end tables, recliner chairs, nightstands, entertainment center, Appliances: GE Washer and dryer, 2 chest freezers, power air fryers, Household: Beer Steins, assortment of books, Disney movies, wall clock, kitchen accessories, Stoneware: Hamilton Jones #4 Greensboro PA, Hamilton #4, #4 jars, McCoy ovenproof plates, tea pitcher, Glassware: Almond Flair Japan Dishes, Atlas canning jars, Ball canning jars, soda pop bottles, corningware, Antiques: Magic chef gas range, Victrola record player, wicker bottom chair, antique croquet, tin cans, two guitars, assortment of games and toys, chest of drawers, insulators, cabbage cutter, National Washboard CO., mop bucket, French fry cutter, Oneida silverware, white sewing machines, Tools: Craftsman 6inch bench grinder, WEN single speed all saw, Craftsman 4hp 25gal air compressor, Craftsman ratchet set, Black and Decker circular saw.
