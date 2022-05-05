ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

College football has no way to force competitive balance in the NIL era

By David Wunderlich
Gator Country
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA topic that’s been coming up with increasing frequency is competitive balance in the NIL era. Are we headed to a time when the schools with the most money will get all the best players and win all the titles? And is there anything we can do about...

www.gatorcountry.com

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

Miami’s Wong shows college sports hurtles toward free market

An agent for a prominent college athlete finally said out loud what schools likely hear in private: Pay the player more, or he will transfer to a school that will. The brazen demand made on behalf of University of Miami basketball star Isaiah Wong last week provided a rare, unvarnished glimpse into the way elite college sports have been transformed by athletes’ rights to earn money through endorsements.
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Sports

College sports leadership continues push for NCAA brass to strictly enforce NIL guidelines

College sports leaders are pushing for NCAA enforcement to crack down on recruiting violations surrounding NIL, according to Sports Illustrated. An NCAA working group that includes Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is working on NIL guidelines to clarify expectations heading forward. Those guidelines could be released as soon as next week.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Congress may get involved in NIL process in college sports

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and PAC 12 commission George Kliavkoff were in Washington D.C. this week meeting with lawmakers to discuss Congressional intervention in the NCAA’s name-image-likeness program. The NIL as it’s most commonly called has come under scrutiny in recent months as allegations of tampering have been a specter over college athletics. “I appreciate today’s opportunity for conversation and dialogue with members of Congress,” Sankey said. “As we have observed activity emerge that is very different from original ideas around Name, Image and Likeness, it is important we continue to pursue a national NIL structure to support the thousands of opportunities made available for young people through intercollegiate athletics programs across the country.” Coaches and administrators from across the NCAA have discussed ways to regulate the NIL for the past several months. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said he did not anticipate any changes coming from Washington D.C. until after elections in November, if then.
COLLEGE SPORTS
