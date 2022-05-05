ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Secures 10th save Wednesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Rogers earned the save with a perfect ninth inning in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Miguel Sano Set For Surgery On Thursday

Minnesota Twins first baseman Miguel Sano is set to undergo surgery on a torn meniscus on Thursday. The Twins’ slugger initially suffered the injury celebrating a crazy walk-off win against the Detroit Tigers last Tuesday. He was out of the lineup for three games before returning last Saturday against...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reuters

Manny Machado's two homers power Padres past Marlins

Manny Machado hit two solo homers and Nick Martinez fired seven effective innings as the host San Diego Padres edged the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Wednesday night. Martinez (2-2) delivered his best start of the season to outduel Miami’s Jesus Luzardo in the opener of a four-game series. The San Diego right-hander allowed one run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts, lowering his ERA from 4.12 to 3.38.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022: 'Mattress Mack' to place biggest bet in history of the race

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is looking to make sports betting history at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. McIngvale, who has a track record of betting big on the biggest sporting events, plans to place a record-breaking wager of $2.5-3 million on whichever horse ends up being the favorite in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.
SPORTS
Taylor Rogers
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez suggests MLB is using a different baseball for nationally televised games

Run-scoring and related offensive outputs are down in 2022, and there's ample reason to suspect that the properties of the baseball itself has much to do with that. MLB has a rich recent history of putting in play baseballs that vary widely in those properties from year to year and even within the same season, and 2022 appears to be no exception.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Hitting eighth, starting at 1B

Kirilloff is starting at first base and batting eighth Saturday against the Athletics. He was activated Friday but was left on the bench against a lefty. He slots into the bottom third of the lineup against righty James Kaprielian. It seems that Kirilloff will have to earn both a prominent spot in the lineup and opportunities against same-handed pitching.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Jason Vosler: Sent to Sacramento

Vosler was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Vosler had been on the big-league roster since mid-April and looked good at the plate in limited action, hitting .286/.366/.486 with two homers in 12 games. He'll lose out on his roster spot as Brandon Belt returns from the COVID-19 injured list, but he should be one of the top options for a call-up the next time a Giants hitter gets injured.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Dealing with lower body tightness

Larnach's removal from Saturday's lineup against the Athletics was due to lower body tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Gary Sanchez will serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth Saturday, but interim manager Jayce Tingler is hopeful that Larnach will be available off the bench. Regardless of whether the 25-year-old appears as a depth option Saturday, he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Middling performance Friday

Eovaldi (1-1) gave up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings Friday against the White Sox. He took the loss. Jose Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning and Luis Robert hit a towering two-run homer in the third, which accounted for all the damage on Eovaldi. He has already given up eight home runs in 33.2 innings this season, which is the one big knock on Eovaldi's otherwise stellar season. Tentatively, he lines up to start next weekend in Texas.
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Padres hand Marlins sixth straight setback

Yu Darvish held visiting Miami to two runs on five hits over seven innings and Steven Wilson worked his way out of a two-on, no-out jam in the ninth to pick up his first major league save Friday night as the San Diego Padres held on to defeat the Marlins 3-2.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Helped off field

Perez was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds in the top of the eighth inning due to an apparent left leg injury, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Perez slipped on second base while attempting to run from first to third in the top of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Heads to injured list

Perez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left hamstring. Perez exited the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds with what was originally called left hamstring discomfort, but considering that he had to be helped off the field, it's no surprise to see his diagnosis already updated to something more serious. He doesn't yet have a clear return date but will be out for at least 10 days, with Michael Perez joining the active roster to split time at catcher with Andrew Knapp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Activated Friday

Kirilloff (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the A's, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He hit .227 with zero extra-base hits, six strikeouts and six walks in 22 at-bats on his rehab assignment. Luis Arraez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Kirilloff should assume a regular role with the Twins going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: One-out save

Melancon got the final out of Friday's 4-1 win against the Rockies, allowing one walk. Melancon relieved starter Merrill Kelly with two out in the ninth and the tying run at the plate. He walked Sam Hilliard but induced a Jose Iglesias groundout to secure his fifth save. Though Melancon's allowed just one run through 8.1 innings, he's struck out only three batters and owns a high 1.32 WHIP.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Melts down in ninth

Knebel (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets. Knebel entered the game in the midst of a ninth-inning rally by the Mets, though he still had a four-run lead to work with. However, he went on to allow four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base, capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Starling Marte to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. Knebel entered the game having allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings, so this is hopefully just an isolated outing and not the start of a downward trend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

