Padres' Manny Machado: Belts long ball Wednesday

Machado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Game 1 of Wednesday's twin bill versus...

Watch: Dodgers Prospect Diego Cartaya Hit Home Run Off Blake Snell

The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, faced the Lake Elsinore Storm, the San Diego Padres’ affiliate, and picked up a 9-7 win in extra innings, but the highlight of the night was Diego Cartaya. Blake Snell made the start on a rehab assignment...
Manny Machado's two homers power Padres past Marlins

Manny Machado hit two solo homers and Nick Martinez fired seven effective innings as the host San Diego Padres edged the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Wednesday night. Martinez (2-2) delivered his best start of the season to outduel Miami’s Jesus Luzardo in the opener of a four-game series. The San Diego right-hander allowed one run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts, lowering his ERA from 4.12 to 3.38.
Jorge Alfaro catching for Padres on Saturday

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Alfaro will face his former team after Austin Nola was rested at home against right-hander Pablo Lopez. numberFire's models project Alfaro to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Mets score 7 runs in 9th inning to beat Phillies 8-7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Mets erased a six-run deficit with seven runs in the ninth inning, capping the rally with Starling Marte’s tiebreaking double to beat the flabbergasted Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 Thursday night. With the Mets trailing 7-1, Marte led off the inning with an infield single against James Norwood and scored on […]
Kyle Schwarber leading off for Phillies versus Mets

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is batting leadoff in Thursday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Schwarber hit sixth on Wednesday versus a left-hander and went 1-for-3 with a walk drawn. He is now at the top of the order for the second time in three games. Alec Bohm is batting second and Nick Castellanos is in the cleanup spot for Philadelphia. Rhys Hoskins is hitting sixth.
2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds, draw: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

Doug O'Neill can become just the seventh trainer to win three times when he sends out long shot Happy Jack in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The 53-year-old O'Neill won the Kentucky Derby in 2012 with I'll Have Another and 2016 with Nyquist. This year, he'll go for No. 3 with Happy Jack, who is a 30-1 long shot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds but is expected to leave the starting gate much higher. He is coming off a third place finish in the Santa Anita Derby. Zandon (3-1) and Epicenter (7-2), whose trainers, Chad Brown and Steve Asmussen, respectively, have never won a Kentucky Derby, are the top choices on the morning line. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.
Bryson Stott recalled, starting for Phillies on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Didi Gregorius was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a knee ailment. As a result, Stott has been recalled from Triple-A to the MLB roster. On Saturday, he's getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer.
Phillies' Johan Camargo sitting Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Johan Camargo in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Camargo will kick off Sunday's double header on the bench while Bryson Stott takes a turn at shortstop and bats ninth. Camargo has been batting .250 with a .680 OPS through...
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Middling performance Friday

Eovaldi (1-1) gave up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings Friday against the White Sox. He took the loss. Jose Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning and Luis Robert hit a towering two-run homer in the third, which accounted for all the damage on Eovaldi. He has already given up eight home runs in 33.2 innings this season, which is the one big knock on Eovaldi's otherwise stellar season. Tentatively, he lines up to start next weekend in Texas.
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Not starting nightcap

Lux isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Lux started in the first game of the twin bill and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Hanser Alberto will start at second base and bat ninth in the nightcap.
Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
Pirates' Roberto Perez: Heads to injured list

Perez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left hamstring. Perez exited the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds with what was originally called left hamstring discomfort, but considering that he had to be helped off the field, it's no surprise to see his diagnosis already updated to something more serious. He doesn't yet have a clear return date but will be out for at least 10 days, with Michael Perez joining the active roster to split time at catcher with Andrew Knapp.
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Dealing with lower body tightness

Larnach's removal from Saturday's lineup against the Athletics was due to lower body tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Gary Sanchez will serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth Saturday, but interim manager Jayce Tingler is hopeful that Larnach will be available off the bench. Regardless of whether the 25-year-old appears as a depth option Saturday, he should be considered day-to-day for now.
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Remains on roster

Perdomo remains on the Diamondbacks' roster following the activation of Josh Rojas from the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Rojas made his season debut Friday, getting the nod at third base, but manager Torey Lovullo indicated he would see time at shortstop and second base to give Nick Ahmed and Ketel Marte breaks during the week. That rotation, along with off days for Rojas, opens up regular at-bats for Perdomo, who is slashing .290/.353/.419 over the last 10 games following a slow start. A shortstop by trade, Perdomo also made appearances at second and third base thus far in 2022.
Padres face the Marlins leading series 2-1

LINE: Padres -165, Marlins +142; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead. San Diego has an 8-5 record in home games and an 18-10 record overall. The Padres have gone 9-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Rockies' Elias Diaz resting Thursday afternoon

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Aaron Sanchez and the Washington Nationals. Diaz is taking a seat after starting the previous three games. Dom Nunez is starting at catcher in place of Diaz and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models...
