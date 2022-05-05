ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Gov. Brad Little highlights recommendations in new Cybersecurity Task Force Report

By Kelsie Rose
KIVI-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO — Gov. Brad Little joined members of his Cybersecurity Task Force Wednesday to announce 18 new recommendations. The recommendations focus on election integrity, protecting Idaho's infrastructure, improving the state's talent pipeline in the cybersecurity field and improving public awareness. “Across our state and throughout the nation, there...

Post Register

Idaho taxpayer files complaint over McGeachin’s limited office hours

BOISE — An Idaho taxpayer who is active in Republican politics filed a complaint with three state agencies Wednesday afternoon asking for an investigation into whether Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s limited office hours violate state law. Lynn Bradescu, a Boise-area real estate agent, filed a written complaint via...
kmvt

Governor Little seeks input from Idahoans on the impact of drugs

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little is asking people from around the state to weigh in on the impacts of meth and fentanyl as part of his regional roundtables for Operation Esto Perpetua. The strategy, launched in March of this year, aims to protect Idaho from the...
MIX 106

Leading Causes of Death in Idaho

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 1, 2022, seven out of the 10 leading causes of death in Idaho are associated with an aging or obese population. Interestingly, as of 2019, an Idahoan’s life expectancy was 79.5 years of age, ranking thirteenth in the...
Brad Little
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Issues Water Curtailment Order for the Snake River Region

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho water managers have issued the first water curtailment order for the year as water levels on the Snake River are expected to come up short. The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) on Thursday sent 328 groundwater users with junior water rights notice of possible curtailment as early as May 20. The IDWR predicts a shortfall of around 162,6000 acre-foot of water to senior priority water users on the Eastern Snake River Plain for the season. "The shortfall prediction means that IDWR will curtail more than 328 ground water rights with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979 in the coming weeks if the holders of those water rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a ground water district," said the state agency in the announcement. The junior water rights users have until May 20, to join one of the seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River Plain, or show how their plan would not impact senior water rights users, to avoid curtailment, according to IDWR. "By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition (“SWC”), IGWA, and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year," said Mathew Weaver, Deputy Director of IDWR in a prepared statement. At the end of April, the IDWR declared a drought emergency for more than half of the state.
103.5 KISSFM

The Rules of Idaho’s Roadside Memorials

As stated in the Ada County Highway District Roadside Memorial Policy, roadside tributes are intended to "provide family and friends of persons fatally injured in traffic accidents the opportunity to memorialize their loved ones.” ACHD further contends roadside memorials are catalysts for spreading public awareness of roadway risks and fatalities. As such, law enforcement and state representatives largely regard roadside memorials as educational and cautionary tales.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho demonstrators show up to protest possible overturn of Roe v. Wade

BOISE — Demonstrators showed up in downtown Boise throughout Tuesday to protest the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. A leaked draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito signaling the U.S. Supreme Court’s possible overturn was obtained by Politico and published on Monday. The draft opinion stated that the majority of the court is expected to rule to uphold a Mississippi law banning abortion after...
95.7 KEZJ

Is There a Drug Problem in Idaho Compared to the Other States?

Stress, anxiety, and addiction are struggles that many people in society have, but the way they are dealt with is different for each person. Some people find ways to cope with them by themselves, some seek therapy, and in dire situations, it can sometimes lead people to do drugs. Many Americans will try drugs once in their lives, but it is what happens after, that will decide their future. Some say they aren't for them, some try a little more, and others become fully addicted. Drugs are in every city and town across the country, but compared to other states, how does Idaho compare to drug problems?
KIDO Talk Radio

Good & Bad Idaho Reactions to New Idaho HOA Rules!

So, apparently there’s been some updates from the Idaho Legislature regarding the flying or displaying of political party flags and/or flags that represent branches of the military on your property... ... and WOAH this is more of a controversial topic than I ever would have thought haha!. Ashley Kaiser...
kmvt

Bureau of Land Management issues new fire order

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management is issuing a new fire prevention order for the 2022 fire season. The order makes it illegal to burn explosive material, use exploding targets or steel component ammunition, or discharge, possess or use fireworks on public land managed by BLM.
kmvt

Idaho announces millions in student debt relief after settlement

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a multi-million dollar settlement with student loan servicer Navient. In a press release, Wasden said the settlement, which totaled $3,972,316, will provide student debt relief to eligible Idaho borrowers. “More than 170 Idaho borrowers will receive debt relief as...
WSPA 7News

Judge won’t halt Arizona execution — at least for now

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Saturday refused to halt an Arizona execution planned for Wednesday after the state provided attorneys for convicted killer Clarence Dixon with documents outlining testing done on the drug it will use, but an additional flurry of last-minute court action could still lead to a delay. That court action […]
