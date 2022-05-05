ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Stephanie McMahon Pulled Former Star From World Title Match For Ripping Up A Script

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the day when WWE was trying to reboot ECW they decided it would be a good idea to give the brand its own pay-per-view. The show was called December To Dismember, and it was headlined by an Extreme Elimination Chamber match with the ECW World Title on the...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 21

John Davis
2d ago

The WWE at that time was inserting authority. ECW was a completely different form of wrestling. 👍

Reply
7
Justin Sane
2d ago

Stephanie didn't really like the hardcore wrestlers from ECW although she owned part of it

Reply
4
Related
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Wrestling World

Why is Roman Reigns no longer defending his titles?

As we know, at WrestleMania 38 Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar, and this allowed him to graduate at the same time as WWE Champion and Universal Champion (he had already held this second belt for more than a year and a half). What surprised some, however, is that since then...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
wrestlinginc.com

Pro Wrestler Recently Learned She’s Daughter Of WWE Hall Of Famer

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana is making some in-roads into the world of professional wrestling. Jenni Santana says she only recently confirmed that the former WWF Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion is her father. “I only found out a few years ago that he is my...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked Over Mattea Roach’s ‘Rough Game’ Leading to Epic Comeback

Some “Jeopardy!” fans have a bone to pick with the contestants from Friday night’s game, especially 14-day champ Mattea Roach. Roach has displayed an impressive gameplay strategy over the last few weeks as she racks up win after win. But some “Jeopardy!” fans are frustrated that she and other contestants missed several questions in the regular and Double “Jeopardy!” rounds.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Chris Rock's Brother Challenges Will Smith To Boxing Fight: 'I'll Let The Hands Do The Talking'

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny has a bone to pick with Will Smith over his notorious Oscars slap. The younger brother of the esteemed comedian has reportedly signed a Celebrity Boxing deal with Damon Feldman for a fight in Florida this summer, but as he told TMZ, an opponent hadn’t been chosen for him yet. In the impromptu interview, Kenny Rock said he “should” get in the ring with the King Richard star.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

WWE Legend Eddie Guererro's Final Days Profiled in REELZ Documentary

“Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…” delves into the life of WWE legend Eddie Guerrero. Coming from a family of wresters, Guerrero rose to prominence in the '90s and was later considered to be one of the greatest pound-for-pound wrestlers in the history of the sport until his shocking death.The docuseries gathers the opinions of experts, insiders and the people who knew Eddie best to reveal surprising new details to help solve the mystery of what really happened to the wrestling icon, better known as “Latino Heat.”"So far, I’ve discovered that Eddie Guererro’s exposure to an often reckless lifestyle may have...
WWE
Financial World

Jim Cornette: "The Undertaker will never return to the ring"

Shortly before WrestleMania 38, The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon himself. The Gravedigger had a legendary career, having been able to transcend wrestling. Barring sensational and unlikely twists, the Gravedigger's last match will remain the one against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Within...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

TikTok sensation Hasbulla announces he's travelling to Australia - as the aspiring UFC star with dwarfism prepares for exclusive speaking event

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov is heading Down Under. The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is famous for his child-like appearance, announced on Tuesday he's coming to Australia for a live event. Hasbulla is the latest international celebrity to collaborate with The Hour Group, an Australian company that runs motivational speaking...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
411mania.com

Jesse Ventura Returning To Wrestling Tomorrow At 80s Wrestling Con

The 80s Wrestling Con happens tomorrow in New Jersey and will feature a rare wrestling appearance from Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura. The following press release was sent out today:. JESSE “THE BODY” VENTURA RETURNS TO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING TOMORROW AT 80’S WRESTLING CON. 80s Wrestling Con...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ComicBook

Hilarious Randy Orton Moment Caught on Camera From Recent WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton has built up a number of hilarious highlights and memes throughout his 20-year career with the WWE and social media has seemingly found the latest one. The April 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a Lumberjack Match involving Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. RK-Bro was among the lumberjacks standing at ringside and, during a spot where McIntyre jumped over the top rope to land on the lumberjacks, Orton was pretending to be knocked out on the entrance ramp.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy