Nike Covers The Blazer Low With Ornate, Decorative Stitching

By Michael Le
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave for its collaborations, the Nike Blazer Low rarely ever breaks away from the norm. And though as simple as past offerings color-wise, this upcoming pair attempts something new, covering the shoe almost entirely in...

A Multi-Color, Woven Base Lands On The Nike Air Huarache

As summer inches closer, the Swoosh is unveiling more and more footwear options for those looking for improved breathability, eye-catching colorways and all-day comfort. The Nike Air Huarache’s latest ensemble fits the description well. Deviating from Tinker Hatfield’s original design from 1991, the upcoming take on the running silhouette...
The Latest Nike Air More Uptempo Features Multi-Colored Accents And Illustrations

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been widely lauded as one of the best basketball sneakers of all-time. And while it dominated hardwood courts everywhere throughout the 1990s, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has become a go-to option off-the-court since. Recently, the sneaker emerged in a clean, white-colored ensemble accompanied by multi-color accents.
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
A Mix Of Brown Tones Land On The Latest Nike Air Kukini

While the masses may not be onboard with the Nike Air Kukini revival, the early 2000s-produced running shoe has a core fanbase. Recently, that group of enthusiasts have been treated to official images of the sneaker in a compelling mix of brown tones. The sock-line, textile upper is overlaid with...
This Nike Air Trainer 1 Is Painted In “Enamel Green”

The Nike Air Trainer 1 may not currently boast the same fandom as other sneakers that debuted in the late 1980s, but it’s historical significance can’t be understated. As part of its 35th anniversary, the cross-training proposition has emerged in a handful of original colorways. Pairs like the recently-surfaced “Enamel Green/Sail/Summit White”-colored offering, however, are updating Tinker Hatfield’s creation for the next 35 years. Base layers maintain their partly-perforated leather construction, while overlays around the forefoot, across the mid-foot and at the heel deviate in a hairy suede. Both aforementioned materials are dipped in varying shades of the titular “Enamel Green” hue, as is the “NIKE” text found at the vamp’s lockdown strap. Supporting components introduce heritage-inspired flair into the Air Trainer 1‘s mix, with sole units harkening back to yesteryear with their “aged” aesthetic.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Lightly Remixes The “Bred Toe” Colorway

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is no stranger to copying iconic colorways, as nods to the “Chicago” and “Bred” have been frequent throughout the past few years. 2022’s assortment only adds more homages to the catalog, with a remixed “Bred Toe” soon to hit the shelves.
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”

First rumored in late February 2021, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” finally releases in full family-sizing on Wednesday, May 11th. While not an original style of Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design contribution to the Air Jordan series, the two-tone retro marked a pivotal point in Michael Jordan’s eponymous brand. Launched in the year 2000, the “Midnight Navy” colorway served as a deviation from the Chicago Bulls-inspired arrangements that had become synonymous with the most successful pairs of #23’s footwear roster. The straightforward Jordan 6 was initially intended to return during 2021’s holiday season, but global logistical delays pushed a first-ever reissue to the first-half of 2022. The titular hue lands most prominently across the midsole, though it also animates the tongue, sportscar-informed spoiler at the heel and the Jumpman logo right underneath it. Underfoot, traction zones indulge in icy blue finishes to help combat the yellowing that plagued the brand’s first go-around with the colorway.
PopSugar

Only J Lo Could Make Paper-Bag Jeans and 6-Inch Heels Look Cool

Jennifer Lopez's love of heels for days running errands and festive nights alike is well-documented, and the singer continues to double down on her style philosophy. Most recently, she took to the streets of Beverly Hills to showcase her latest pair when she went shopping at Italian luxury store Brunello Cucinelli. Her six-inch gray lace-up heels were hard to miss as she strutted across Rodeo Drive for a solo shopping date.
sneakernews.com

Multiple Swooshes Mark This Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low

Nike goes to great lengths to celebrate their Swoosh, giving it a grand stage with every new silhouette. And atop classics, too, the logo is well-represented, often — like how we’re seeing on this Air Force 1 — multiplied across the upper. Besides its branding, this iteration...
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Is Typically Gen Z in Cozy Hoodie, Baggy Jeans & Versatile Converse Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Suri Cruise was comfy and cozy as she grabbed some ice cream in SoHo, New York on Tuesday. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise pulled out a casual outfit to hit the pavement in the Big Apple. The 15-year-old wore a gray hoodie. The long-sleeve outerwear was accented with bold pink lines around the cuffs and on the hem. The top also had zipper detailing and side slant pockets. Sticking to...
Maison Margiela And Reebok Add The Question Mid, Instapump Fury, and Zig 3D Storm To The “Memory Of” Collection

Thanks to Reebok, Maison Margiela‘s beloved motifs and methods have found new homes. The collaboration — though restrained in its colorways — has completely transformed beloved silhouettes like the Instapump Fury and Club C, dressing them with everything from Tabi toes to trompe l’oeil. And back in March, the labels debuted their “Memory Of” collection, which is soon to add the Question Mid, Zig 3D Storm, and Instapump Fury to its catalog.
This Kids Air Jordan 12 Is Decorated With Emojis

We can already anticipate the heart-eye emojis that will be thrown at this upcoming Air Jordan 12 for kids. Set to release in June, this kids-exclusive release seens an upper in an attractive white and university blue mix, harkening back to the original color DNA of Air Jordans with a Lemon Venom twist. However, there’s more to these Jordan 12s beyond the colorway, as detailed by the pattern on the interior.
Reebok’s New Nano X2 Is Its Most Durable and Stylish Cross-Training Shoe Yet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Although Reebok is no longer the official sponsor of the CrossFit Games (NoBull took over that role in 2021), its Nano series has remained a popular choice for CrossFit athletes for nearly a decade. And the brand’s latest installment in the series, the Reebok Nano X2, lives up to the reputation. Released in April and dubbed by Reebok as the “The Official Shoe of You” and “the most wearable Nano training shoe ever,”...
The Many TEDxPortland x Nike Sneakers That Have Led Up To The Event’s 10th Year

Following three postponements and over three years of intense planning, Year 10 of TEDxPortland is finally proceeding as scheduled. Set to go live on May 28th, 2022, the all-day event will host a number of exciting speakers and performances, each representative of this year’s theme: “AUDACIOUS.”. Nike, too,...
Angela Bassett Brings the Glam in Peplum Jacket, Leather Leggings and Stiletto Sandals at ‘American Buffalo’ Opening Night

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Angela Bassett was effortlessly chic while attending the Broadway opening of “American Buffalo” at Square Theatre in New York City on Thursday night. The Emmy Award-winning actress looked luxe white jacket. The outerwear had a deep V-neckline and ruffled details near the lapels. Other standout features included a series of buttons near the cuffs and the peplum hem. She teamed her top with sleek leather leggings. To add more glam to her look, the...
The adidas UltraBOOST Web DNA Pairs Grey One And Vivid Red

The adidas UltraBOOST has and will continue to see many a makeover. And as most are quite unique, rarely do these models toe the line between new and original quite like the UltraBOOST Web DNA, as it takes all we love about the runner and sits it atop a brand new sole unit.
Jordyn Woods Crashes a Party in Fierce Leopard-Print Maxi Dress & Pointed-Toe Booties

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods takes a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Instagram. The influencer recently shared a photoset and video on the social media platform yesterday that showed the model posing in her animalistic-themed attire while crashing a birthday party in her neighborhood. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Outfit-wise, Woods donned a brown and black leopard print maxi dress that had a shiny...
Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Retail Releases Revealed

In Paris back in 2021, Louis Vuitton revealed a wide assortment of Nike Air Force 1s, all designed by the late and beloved Virgil Abloh. Part of the Off-White founder’s last efforts at the luxury house, the collaboration saw Bruce Kilgore’s creation rebuilt from the ground up, dressed in iconic LV fabrics, patterns, and colors. F&F make-ups were then shared back in February of this year ahead of the monogram colorway’s limited 200-piece drop through Sotheby’s.
Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
