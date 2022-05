Everything that could go awry did for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021-2022. It is not a hot take to say they are the most disappointing franchise. Chuck Fletcher clarified what he meant by “agressive retool.” Currently, the Flyers have ~$73.14mil tied into players under contract in 2022-2023. Among the players yet to be extended include future cogs in Philadelphia. There is a desire for high-end talent but is that champagne taste on a banquet beer budget?

