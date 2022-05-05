ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Available to pinch hit

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cruz (back) is available off the bench Thursday against the Rockies, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Miguel Sano Set For Surgery On Thursday

Minnesota Twins first baseman Miguel Sano is set to undergo surgery on a torn meniscus on Thursday. The Twins’ slugger initially suffered the injury celebrating a crazy walk-off win against the Detroit Tigers last Tuesday. He was out of the lineup for three games before returning last Saturday against...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Trevor Larnach (soreness) scratched from Twins' Saturday; Gary Sanchez enters

Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach has been removed from the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Larnach was originally slated to serve as the designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. However, due to "soreness in the lower extremities," he has been scratched. Gary Sanchez will take over in the exact role, DH'ing and hitting fourth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Gilberto Celestino sitting for Twins on Saturday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Celestino is being replaced in center field by Byron Buxton versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 38 plate appearances this season, Celestino has a .273 batting average with a .685 OPS,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Collects two hits, swipes bag

Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in an 8-2 win against the Mariners on Saturday. Kiermaier did his damage early with a single in the third inning and a double and theft of third base in the fifth for only his second multi-hit game of the season. The 34-year-old has been slumping through May, going 1-for-18 over the five games prior to Saturday's effort, and the steal was his first of the season. If Kiermaier's .188/.243/.333 slash line holds, he would post career lows in each category.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Twins shutout A's but Byron Buxton exits early

Sonny Gray returned from injury and struck out 7 batters in 4 innings and the Twins bullpen kept the Athletics scoreless the rest of the game in a 1-0 ballgame Saturday afternoon at Target Field, but the focus is once again on Byron Buxton. The oft-injured star outfielder, whose 9...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: On bench for Game 1 of twin bill

Chirinos is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Chirinos and Anthony Bemboom are expected to split duties behind the plate for the twin bill, with the latter getting the start at catcher in Game 1. Expect Chirinos to catch Bruce Zimmermann in the second half of the doubleheader.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Twins hit by COVID: Arraez, Bundy, Baldelli test positive

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, utilityman Luis Arraez, and pitcher Dylan Bundy have tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. The team announced that bench coach Jayce Tingler will manage the team in Baldelli's absence including the series finale against the Orioles. Tingler spent the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Activated Friday

Kirilloff (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the A's, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He hit .227 with zero extra-base hits, six strikeouts and six walks in 22 at-bats on his rehab assignment. Luis Arraez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Kirilloff should assume a regular role with the Twins going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Middling performance Friday

Eovaldi (1-1) gave up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings Friday against the White Sox. He took the loss. Jose Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning and Luis Robert hit a towering two-run homer in the third, which accounted for all the damage on Eovaldi. He has already given up eight home runs in 33.2 innings this season, which is the one big knock on Eovaldi's otherwise stellar season. Tentatively, he lines up to start next weekend in Texas.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Melts down in ninth

Knebel (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets. Knebel entered the game in the midst of a ninth-inning rally by the Mets, though he still had a four-run lead to work with. However, he went on to allow four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base, capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Starling Marte to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. Knebel entered the game having allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings, so this is hopefully just an isolated outing and not the start of a downward trend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Making progress

Choi (elbow) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Thursday and will play first base Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi was confident that he would need only a short stint on the injured list, and his quick progress provides evidence of that. He is expected to rejoin the Rays at some point during the team's ongoing west coast road trip, which ends on May 11. Yandy Diaz has operated as the primary first baseman in Choi's absence.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Playing, but not 100 percent

Arozarena, who was originally in Friday's lineup against the Mariners as the left fielder, will DH due to lingering left knee soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He apparently picked up the soreness during Wednesday's game against the A's, and while he played the field Thursday, he...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Suffers broken finger

Correa suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger after being hit by a pitch Thursday against Baltimore, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. It was originally reported that Correa's X-rays came back clean, though the team issued a clarification. Correa will receive a CT scan Friday to confirm the diagnosis, though it appears that he is in line for a lengthy absence even if he avoids surgery. Nick Gordon figures to see an uptick in playing time in the short-term, though Correa's absence could also mean that Jose Miranda has a clearer path to everyday playing time even once Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Luis Arraez (illness) return.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Tossed against Padres

Cooper was ejected in the eighth inning of Saturday's against the Padres for arguing balls and strikes, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cooper had gone 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI prior to being tossed. Miguel Rojas shifted to first base and Joey Wendle entered the game at shortstop in Cooper's absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment

Alcantara was designated for assignment Friday. The utility infielder hit .189/.200/.321 with one home run, 13 strikeouts and one walk in 57 plate appearances. Josh Rojas was activated from the injured list to take on a significant role in the infield.
PHOENIX, AZ

