NBA

Russell Westbrook’s Jordan Why Not .5 Relives The Classic “Infrared”

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming 2022 NBA offseason will potentially be an eventful one for Russell Westbrook. His first campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers was one to forget as his style of on-the-ball play just didn’t mesh well with the Laker style of hoop. There’s a chance...

sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 3 “Dark Iris” Is Expected In June

It’s been an eventful year of Air Jordan 3 releases only a third of the way through 2022, and it’s only looking up from here. Following the releases of the Jordan 3 “Cardinal” and Jordan 3 “Muslin” is the upcoming Jordan 3 “Dark Iris”, currently expected to drop in June.
DESERT
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 8 “Taxi” Releasing In June

Jordan Brand wrapped up a complete Summer 2022 release preview in the latest installment of SNKRS Live, and while nearly all of the goods were already known to us, there was one never-before-seen release that was revealed for the first time. That would be the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 8 Retro in adult sizes, the first such drop since December 2020.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Black Patent Leather And Infrared Shine On The Jordan 6 Rings

The Jordan 6 Rings itself is an amalgam of the best of the best of Air Jordan, so why not take the same approach with the colorways and materials? This upcoming release does exactly that as it pulls in the iconic patent leather, made famous by the Air Jordan 11, and attaches it with Infrared 23, the bold and daring hue that was spotlighted by the Air Jordan 6.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Mid “I Got Next”

With more than half the year left, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to push Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design’s 40th anniversary forward. Recently, the silhouette joined the “I Got Next” collection. Inspired by the very game that informed the Air Force 1‘s existence, the newly-surfaced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Next Jordan Brand Air Max Shoe, The Air 200E, Is Revealed

Nike’s revolutionary Air technology has been part of the Jordan Brand line of footwear since #23’s debut in the NBA. Beginning with the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, the Oregon-based company’s game-changing Air Max cushioning solution has delivered a peek behind the midsole, exposing Air technology to the world. Over the last few decades, Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has blended basketball heritage and running-informed cues for models that promise comfort and style.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Zoom Flight ’95 Releases In Europe On May 6th

A relic of the 1990s, the Nike Air Zoom Flight ’95 is finally set to begin its retro run in May after being teased since the tail-end of 2021. Expected to return in original “Black/White/Metallic Silver” form, the pair most often associated with Jason Kidd recently drew attention from the masses due to an unreleased shoe worn by Aubrey “Drake” Graham. While no party involved has confirmed whether or not the Canadian superstar will be using the Air Zoom Flight ’95‘s bulbous, futuristic sole unit for his next NOCTA release, the choice would fall in line with what went into the Hot Step Air Terra‘s design: ’90s basketball footwear cues and all-day comfort. Supreme has also joined in on the 27-year-old sneaker’s retro run, offering the Zoom Air-assisted shoe in a wild blue paisley makeover. The upcoming release’s mostly-two-tone colorway harkens back to the past, while still feeling fresh in 2022, which is no small feat. And though the shoe is no longer the latest and greatest in performance-basketball, it’s still in a league of its own in terms of pushing the boundaries.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “Easter” (2022)

While the Easter holiday is behind us, Jordan Brand is still firm on delivering one of the most holiday-appropriate colorways we’ve seen in the year 2022. Enter, the Air Jordan 5: dressed in a soft pastel pink shade, muted blue, and an elegant touch of aqua green, this upcoming Retro release captures all that you’d want and need to align with the Spring holiday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas”

Jokingly dubbed the “Eminem 4s at home” for its resemblance to the 2015 collaboration between the Detroit hip-hop legend, Carhartt, and Jordan Brand, this upcoming Air Jordan 4 Retro is not a laughing manner. Easily one of the best colorways of the AJ4 we’ve seen in a minute, this upcoming August release contains all the classy elements you’d want in a Jordan 4 Retro — even if it doesn’t have the Nike Air on the heel.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air More Uptempo Features Multi-Colored Accents And Illustrations

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been widely lauded as one of the best basketball sneakers of all-time. And while it dominated hardwood courts everywhere throughout the 1990s, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has become a go-to option off-the-court since. Recently, the sneaker emerged in a clean, white-colored ensemble accompanied by multi-color accents.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”

First rumored in late February 2021, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” finally releases in full family-sizing on Wednesday, May 11th. While not an original style of Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design contribution to the Air Jordan series, the two-tone retro marked a pivotal point in Michael Jordan’s eponymous brand. Launched in the year 2000, the “Midnight Navy” colorway served as a deviation from the Chicago Bulls-inspired arrangements that had become synonymous with the most successful pairs of #23’s footwear roster. The straightforward Jordan 6 was initially intended to return during 2021’s holiday season, but global logistical delays pushed a first-ever reissue to the first-half of 2022. The titular hue lands most prominently across the midsole, though it also animates the tongue, sportscar-informed spoiler at the heel and the Jumpman logo right underneath it. Underfoot, traction zones indulge in icy blue finishes to help combat the yellowing that plagued the brand’s first go-around with the colorway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Royal And Volt Pair Up On The Nike Air Max 90

The Air Max 90 has served as a willing and ready canvas for wild experimentation and dissection. While many of the upcoming releases we see are of the standard model like the one visualized here, Nike has presented several options with modifications both extensive and subtle such as the Terrascape/Futura and the Jewel-swoosh iterations.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Bleached Coral”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG hasn’t been permanently introduced into the brand’s lineup of products, favoring scarce, special appearances from time to time. With the upcoming “Bleached Coral,” “Grey Fog,” “White” and “Black”-colored ensemble, however, it seems Team Jumpman is trying to offer the original trim of the short Air Jordan away from high-profile, limited collaborations.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Rich Green Animates The Latest Greyscale Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape

The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape isn’t the wildest modification of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, but it’s one of the most important as it contributes to the company’s sustainability efforts. Recently, the trail-inspired iteration appeared in a mix of grey and green tones, with the latter...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Dunk High “Homer Simpson” Revealed

Following up the Homer Simpson Dunk Lows is a Dunk High in Blue Chill and Amarillo that captures the colorful essence of the Simpson patriarch. Recently, Peter Moore’s 1985 design appears in “White,” “Blue Chill” and “Amarillo,” creating an ensemble that while not officially inspired by Homer, indulges in a color combination reminiscent of the Simpson’s characters skin tone and outfit. Base layers on the upcoming pair opt for a “colorless” look, allowing for overlays around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel to revel in titular “Blue Chill” flair. Contrasting, seemingly random yellow, then, animates the Nike Dunk‘s logos on the top of the tongue and the loop at the spine. Tread underfoot reverts to the UNC-friendly blue that appears up-top.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Penny One Covered In Sail And Cream Tones

Fans of mid-1990s Nike Basketball have a lot to look forward to in 2022 because the Swoosh has happily reopened its vaults to re-issue some of the most iconic models of that era. You already know the Zoom Flight 95 is making a comeback, starting off with the Supreme Zoom Flight 95 in three bandana-clad styles, but the Air Max Penny, the first signature shoe of Penny Hardaway, will also be a recurring headline as we head into Fall.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Mix Of Brown Tones Land On The Latest Nike Air Kukini

While the masses may not be onboard with the Nike Air Kukini revival, the early 2000s-produced running shoe has a core fanbase. Recently, that group of enthusiasts have been treated to official images of the sneaker in a compelling mix of brown tones. The sock-line, textile upper is overlaid with...
APPAREL

