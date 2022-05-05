SPCA Tampa Bay Waives Adoption Fees For Pocket Pets

LARGO, FL. – SPCA Tampa Bay will waive adoption fees during its Pocket Pet Palooza Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 15, for certain pocket pets. The majority of pocket pets like small birds, rabbits and guinea pigs can be adopted without a fee from SPCA Tampa Bay.

More than 40 pocket pets that are furry, fluffy, or bouncy await a loving home.

These animal companions come in all shapes and sizes and they’re waiting to be adopted. This Pocket Pet Palooza offer excludes farm animals (livestock), reptiles, and large (bird) avian breeds.

When: Check spcatampabay.org/locations for hours, May 6-15, adoption office is closed Monday and Tuesday

Where: SPCA Tampa Bay, 9099 130th Avenue North, Largo, Florida 33773

How: View adoptable pocket pets on spcatampabay.org/pocket-pets or visit the shelter in Largo.

Potential adopters are encouraged to come early to the shelter and bring an appropriate carrier or housing for their new pet.

Pets can bring love to a family that lasts a lifetime. SPCA Tampa Bay’s staff and volunteers can assist families in finding a pet that’s right for their family’s lifestyle. The adoption team focuses on matching families and pets for long-term success.

Past fee-waived adoption events have helped animals find new loving homes in only a few days, which frees resources for SPCA Tampa Bay to provide care and shelter for animals in our community. SPCA Tampa Bay cares for more than 7,000 animals each year, including wildlife.

For more information on SPCA Tampa Bay’s pocket pets and their adoptable pets, visit spcatampabay.org and click on adoptions or call 727-586-3591.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }