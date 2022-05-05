ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPCA Tampa Bay Waives Adoption Fees For Pocket Pets

 2 days ago
LARGO, FL. – SPCA Tampa Bay will waive adoption fees during its Pocket Pet Palooza Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 15, for certain pocket pets. The majority of pocket pets like small birds, rabbits and guinea pigs can be adopted without a fee from SPCA Tampa Bay.

More than 40 pocket pets that are furry, fluffy, or bouncy await a loving home.

These animal companions come in all shapes and sizes and they’re waiting to be adopted. This Pocket Pet Palooza offer excludes farm animals (livestock), reptiles, and large (bird) avian breeds.

Potential adopters are encouraged to come early to the shelter and bring an appropriate carrier or housing for their new pet.

Pets can bring love to a family that lasts a lifetime. SPCA Tampa Bay’s staff and volunteers can assist families in finding a pet that’s right for their family’s lifestyle. The adoption team focuses on matching families and pets for long-term success.

Past fee-waived adoption events have helped animals find new loving homes in only a few days, which frees resources for SPCA Tampa Bay to provide care and shelter for animals in our community. SPCA Tampa Bay cares for more than 7,000 animals each year, including wildlife.

For more information on SPCA Tampa Bay’s pocket pets and their adoptable pets, visit spcatampabay.org and click on adoptions or call 727-586-3591.

