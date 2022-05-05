ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow drops 1,063 points as investors digest Fed rate hike

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zai4M_0fUCGOHS00

Stocks plummeted on Wall Street on Thursday, erasing a rally from a day earlier, as markets assess the fallout from the Federal Reserve's stepped-up fight against inflation .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,063 points, or 3.1%, to close at 32,997. The S&P 500 fell 3.6%, closing at 4,146, with more than 95% of companies listed on the benchmark index in the red. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell even more sharply, closing almost 5% lower.

It was the second-worst day for the S&P 500 since June 2020, and the worst day for the Nasdaq since that month, according to FactSet.

Markets rallied a day earlier after the Fed on Wednesday said it wouldn't move as quickly as some had feared to hike interest rates. But traders are starting to fret more about the impact of the Fed's moves to dampen demand for borrowing money as it tries to cool surging inflation.

"The Fed is between a rock and a hard place, and because of instant information investors are experiencing both fear and greed at the exact same moment," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Bond yields resumed their upward march, which will send mortgage rates higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose sharply, to 3.1%, reaching its highest levels since late 2018.

Technology companies had some of the biggest losses and weighed down the broader market, in a reversal from the solid gains they made a day earlier. Internet retail giant Amazon slumped 8.1% and Google's parent company, Alphabet, fell 5.4%. Etsy fell 17.7% after giving a weak forecast.

Twitter rose 3% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had secured more backing for his bid to take over the company.

The Fed's aggressive shift to raise interest rates has investors worrying about whether it can pull off a tricky balancing act — slowing the economy enough to halt high inflation but not so much as to cause a downturn. A recent survey from AllianzLife found that six in 10 respondents were concerned that a major recession is "around the corner ."

"Concerns focus on whether the Fed will have to become even more hawkish to bring demand down – and that would involve slowing the economy more than they now project," Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial, said in an email.

Yet for now, most Wall Street economists think the U.S. will steer clear of a recession this year, pointing to solid job growth, heathy consumer spending and robust corporate earnings.

Markets steadied this week ahead of the policy update, but Wall Street was concerned the Fed might elect to raise rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in the months ahead. Fed Chair Jerome Powell eased those concerns, saying the central bank is "not actively considering" such an increase.

The central bank also announced it will start reducing its huge $9 trillion balance sheet, which consists mainly of Treasury and mortgage bonds, starting June 1.

When Powell said the Fed wasn't considering a mammoth increase in short-term rates, that sent a signal to investors to send stock prices soaring and bond yields tumbling. A slower pace of interest-rate hikes would mean less risk of the economy tipping into recession, as well as less downward pressure on prices for all kinds of investments.

But diminishing the odds of a 0.75% hike doesn't mean the Fed is done raising rates steadily and sharply as it fights to tame inflation. Economists at BNP Paribas still expect the Fed to keep hiking the federal funds rate until it reaches a range of 3% to 3.25%, up from zero to 0.25% earlier this year.

"We do not think this was Chair Powell's intention," economists at BNP Paribas wrote in a report, citing the market's jubilance on Wednesday, "and we reckon we could see coming 'Fedspeak' seek to re-tighten financial conditions."

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks are tumbling. Here's what to keep in mind

U.S. stocks have a case of whiplash. Stocks slumped Thursday in one of the worst sessions seen so far this year. During intraday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points or 3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped more than 5%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Energy Stocks#Mortgage#Earnings Reports#Dow#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Factset#Cfra#Treasury
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
money.com

Gas Prices Are Spiking Again and Could Hit a New Record High Soon

Gas prices are rising rapidly, yet again. The national average for a gallon of regular is up 11 cents in one week and now sits just 5 cents below the all-time high notched in March. At this rate, gas prices could reach a new record high very soon — perhaps even over the weekend.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says we’re in the fifth great bubble of the modern era—and warns the economy won’t ‘skate through’ a housing crisis

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Wall Street titan Jeremy Grantham has been warning of a “superbubble” in the U.S. since last year, arguing the S&P 500 is set to be cut in half as an era marked by exceedingly risky investor behavior begins to fade.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil falls as demand concerns weigh against tight supply

May 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped at the start of Asian trade on Friday as worries about an economic downturn that could dampen demand for crude vied with concerns over new sanctions from the European Union against Russia, including an embargo on crude oil. Brent futures fell 37 cents,...
TRAFFIC
Money

Today's Average Mortgage Rate Slides Lower | May 6, 2022

House buyers applying for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage today can expect to see rates averaging 5.939%. The 30-year rate decreased 0.16 percentage points from yesterday. Other loan categories are also lower. The 15-year fixed-rate loan is averaging 4.976%, while the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is at 4.375%. The...
REAL ESTATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
113K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy