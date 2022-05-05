ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

Sparta warehouse hearing continues, but board and public upset at developer's absence

By Kyle Morel, New Jersey Herald
 2 days ago
SPARTA — The public hearing for a proposed 880,000-square-foot warehouse complex on Demarest Road continued at Wednesday's Planning Board meeting without the applicant developer in attendance, an absence that frustrated the public and the board.

Representatives of Diamond Chip Realty, the group proposing the Diamond Chip Logistics Park on the Sparta Redi-Mix property, announced at the start of the meeting that developer Jim Ford was unable to attend. Ford testified for about an hour at last month's meeting and was scheduled to continue addressing residents' questions Wednesday.

Ford's absence annoyed residents in attendance who thought they would have the opportunity to continue cross-examination.

"There was the understanding that Mr. Ford would be here," said attorney and Sparta resident Anand Dash. "It's not just a matter of not a courtesy; this is not how a procedure should work, and now there's no consequences for it. We have prepared for tonight for Mr. Ford. That's disrespectful to the board and to us, respectively."

The board, apparently unaware that Ford would not be in attendance until shortly before the meeting, was also disappointed at the sudden change of plans.

"I am equally puzzled as to why Mr. Ford would not be in attendance this evening," said board attorney Tom Collins, "and I am equally frustrated that we weren't notified properly that he wouldn't (attend)."

As a result, the meeting contained little new information regarding plans for the project, which calls for two buildings on 68 acres near Route 15. The public had the chance to continue asking questions from the previous hearing, but many were directed to Ford and thus could not be sufficiently addressed.

The plan after last month's meeting was for Adam Gibson, Diamond Chip's traffic engineer, to testify Wednesday, but that changed after the Planning Board was authorized to obtain a third-party traffic consultant. Steve Gouin, the applicant's attorney, said the group will wait to submit its traffic testimony until the consultant has a chance to look over the application.

Board Chairman Drew Reina said the township is "moving forward" with plans to conduct both a traffic report and economic analysis report. The process is expected to start within the next couple weeks, he said.

The hearing will now move to the Planning Board's June 1 meeting, where Ford is expected to resume testimony on the application. Gouin said he would submit a list of scheduled witnesses for upcoming meetings so the board and public can properly prepare questions for cross-examination.

Gouin requested a special meeting for the traffic report to move the application along, and Diamond Chip's environmental expert Mike Greene can then testify at a subsequent meeting in July. Collins said the board would try to accommodate a special hearing but noted the difficulty with unscheduled hearings in the summer months.

Multiple residents also asked for a hybrid setup for future meetings, to which Reina said the municipal building currently "does not have the capabilities" to stream remotely. However, he said township officials are working on ways to implement a virtual option in addition to in-person.

"We're trying to accommodate as many people as we possibly can," Reina said.

