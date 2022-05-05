ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Twins vs. Orioles prediction: Chris Archer will propel Minnesota

By Stitches
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Wishing all of our Tex-Mex friends, no matter which side of the border you currently reside, a happy and healthy Cinco de Mayo!

The Alamo? Remember the Stitchamo has won eight straight! The streaking El Stitcho is going with the just as hot Twins, who have Chris Archer throwing in Baltimore.

Archer has limited opponents to five runs over 15 ²/₃ innings in four abbreviated starts.

The Orioles’ Spenser Watkins has also made four starts and his numbers (five runs over 17 ²/₃) are similar to Archer’s. So the pitching matchup is a wash, but the first-place Twins’ lineup (Buxton, Correa, Urshela, etc.) is producing. Take the Twinkies for 10 units.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwpQl_0fUCFSWv00
Chris Archer
Getty Images
Find out more about New York sports betting

En Fuego! The Cards scored five in the first frame and cruised 10-0 in K.C. Nolan Arenado had five RBIs. Adam Wainwright pitched a one-hitter over seven strong.

A closer game in Cleveland. Manny Machado homered, the Padres ’pen allowed one run over 4 ¹/₃ innings and San Diego edged the Guardians 5-4. Streak is at eight. Up +395 chalupas.

