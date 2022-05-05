ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia simulated nuclear missile strikes near the border with NATO

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Russia carried out foreboding simulated nuclear missile strikes this week on the border with the European Union and NATO, according to reports.

The Kremlin confirmed the war games Wednesday in Kaliningrad, a small Baltic Sea enclave sandwiched between EU nations Poland and Lithuania, both also members of NATO, according to The Moscow Times .

It included simulated “electronic launches” of nuclear-capable Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems, the independent paper said, citing a defense ministry statement.

The Russian forces practiced multiple strikes at targets imitating launchers of missile systems, airfields, protected infrastructure, military equipment and command posts of a mock enemy, the statement said.

Military personnel also roleplayed avoiding “a possible retaliatory strike” — as well as “actions in conditions of radiation and chemical contamination,” the statement reportedly stressed.

The announcement came on the 70th day of Moscow’s military action in the pro-Western country, with thousands killed and more than 13 million displaced in the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

The simulated strikes came after repeated threats that Russia’s war on Ukraine could lead to full nuclear war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xn8Oc_0fUCFLb400
Russia carried out foreboding simulated nuclear missile strikes this week.
Russian Defence Ministry/AFP via Getty Images

When President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion in late February, he made a pointed reference to Russia’s nuclear forces and warned the West that any attempt to get in its way “will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history.”

Days later, he ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be put on high alert , and last month also tested a missile dubbed “Satan 2” that he said was unstoppable.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres admitted in March that “the prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility .”

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Nuclear War#Ukraine#The European Union#Kremlin#Kaliningrad#Eu#The Moscow Times#Iskander#Getty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy