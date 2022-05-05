ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

BetMGM Bonus Code: Super bonus for epic sports lineup

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ING2k_0fUCF95b00

New York Post readers can get their hands on a $1,000 risk free bet with BetMGM. Use the promo code NPBONUS when signing up to BetMGM, and make your first sports bet risk-free.

BetMGM’s new customer offer gives new users a brilliant risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS , you are able to take advantage of this fantastic offer, with some exciting NBA clashes on display.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets.

BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

Upcoming Sports lineup with BetMGM

The weekend is almost upon us, and there’s a cracker of a lineup ahead. The action begins on Friday night, as the second round of the NBA playoffs continues.

Phoenix Suns lead the Dallas Mavericks 2-0 in round two of the playoffs. The favorites to win it all have won by double digits in both of their opening encounters, leaving the Mavericks at sixes and sevens.

No.1 in the East Miami Heat holds a 2-0 lead of their own, over the Philadelphia 76ers. Miami ran out 16 point winners in game two after Tyler Herro was named the NBA’s sixth man of the season. Perhaps the Heat is going under the radar, but they are certainly contenders.

Destructive champions meet fearsome challengers inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., this Saturday when Charles Oliveira and Rose Namajunas defend their respective titles against Justin Gaethje and Carlos Esparza. UFC 274 will also see Michael Chandler trade hands with Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone take on Joe Lauzon in a clash of Lightweight veterans.

Fresh off booking their place in the Champions League final, Liverpool entertain Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend. Spurs have European hopes of their own, fighting for the fourth spot in the league. Kane and Son were on target last time out, as Spurs defeated Leicester 3-1. Elsewhere, Manchester United travels to Brighton, and Manchester City takes on Newcastle.

What is the BetMGM bonus code?
BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
How to use your BetMGM bonus code

  1. Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code.
  2. Register your details and read the T&Cs.
  3. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS .
  4. Make your first deposit up to $1,000.
  5. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance.
  6. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours.
  7. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.
BetMGM Existing Customer Promos

New York Rangers Bet & Get

Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

It’s always time to celebrate when the New York Rangers advance in the playoffs. Now, you can add to that excitement with Free Bets! Wager at least $50 on any New York Rangers first-round playoff game. You’ll get a $10 Free Bet for every playoff round the Rangers win!

Refer a Friend with BetMGM

21+.NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Epicenter trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

20 Twitter accounts every Colorado Buffaloes fan needs to follow

Even while we’re impatiently navigating the doldrums of the football and basketball offseasons, there’s still plenty to keep up with in the world of Colorado athletics. Talking Buffs is a year-round activity that has only been enhanced through social media. Twitter is the first place where breaking news drops and the best way to read the latest hot takes — although not all takes are created equal. Nevertheless, scrolling through Twitter during a Buffs game is a pastime that is here to stay. We’ve decided to help out your fan experience and have compiled 20 of the best accounts that tweet about CU. And if we’ve missed any big ones, don’t hesitate to let us know… Brian Howell — @BrianHowell33https://twitter.com/BrianHowell33/status/1521971677395050496Adam Munsterteiger — @adamcm777https://twitter.com/adamcm777/status/1522648420896452609Henry Chisholm — @HenryChisholmhttps://twitter.com/HenryChisholm/status/1522688455087517696Justin Guerriero — @GuerrieroCUhttps://twitter.com/GuerrieroCU/status/1521958213490511884Jake Shapiro — @Shapalicioushttps://twitter.com/Shapalicious/status/1503921214149996547Pat Rooney — @prooney07https://twitter.com/prooney07/status/1521647963537395712Buffzone — @buffzonehttps://twitter.com/buffzone/status/1523032864350404608DNVR Buffs — @DNVR_Buffshttps://twitter.com/DNVR_Buffs/status/1517988836051243008Neill Woelk — @NeillWoelkhttps://twitter.com/NeillWoelk/status/1522237863508729856Sko Buffs Sports — @SBS_CUhttps://twitter.com/SBS_CU/status/1520808832183676928Arielle Orsuto — @ArielleOrsutohttps://twitter.com/ArielleOrsuto/status/1504906714268803075Barstool Colorado — @CUBarstoolhttps://twitter.com/CUBarstool/status/1522332443369422850Ralphie Report — @RalphieReporthttps://twitter.com/RalphieReport/status/1521661987243057152Benjamin Burrows — @RumblinBuffalohttps://twitter.com/Rumblinbuffalo/status/1520080511640686594Jack Barsch — @JackBarschhttps://twitter.com/JackBarsch/status/1465134546999857152CU Independent Sports — @CUISportshttps://twitter.com/CUISports/status/1518690095523540992Glory Colorado — @GloryColoradoFShttps://twitter.com/GloryColoradoFS/status/1522207737400156160Zoe Paulson — @zoe_paulson1https://twitter.com/zoe_paulson1/status/1515491533637623809C-Unit – @CUnitBuffshttps://twitter.com/CUnitBuffs/status/1490105337831051269Chase Howell — @chasehowell__https://twitter.com/chasehowell__/status/150632825632834765211
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy