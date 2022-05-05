Report: Magic Johnson joining group bidding to buy Broncos

The list of millionaires (and billionaires) interested in buying the Denver Broncos is growing.

Five-time NBA champion Earvin “Magic” Johnson is joining a group led by Josh Harris that’s bidding to buy the Broncos, according to a report from Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico.com. Harris is a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Johnson is already a co-owner of MLB, MLS and WNBA teams. Interestingly, Johnson is part of the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group with Todd Boehly, who is also leading a group bidding for Denver’s NFL franchise.

The fact that Johnson’s not joining Boehly’s group is presumably a sign that the ex-NBA star believes the Harris group has a better chance of winning the bid. That might be because Boehly is considered the favorite to buy English soccer club Chelsea. If Boehly’s bid for Chelesea is successful, it might be difficult to also pay a record-breaking price for the Broncos.

All of this would be a moot point, of course, if Walmart heir Rob Walton submits a bid for Denver that no other group could come close to matching. Given his net worth of about $70 billion, Walton is considered the favorite to buy the Broncos.

Five groups — including Walton, Boehly and Harris/Johnson — have advanced to the next stage of bidding for the team. The Broncos are hoping to complete a sale before the start of the 2022 season.