ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Report: Magic Johnson joining group bidding to buy Broncos

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFSSB_0fUCF3nF00

The list of millionaires (and billionaires) interested in buying the Denver Broncos is growing.

Five-time NBA champion Earvin “Magic” Johnson is joining a group led by Josh Harris that’s bidding to buy the Broncos, according to a report from Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico.com. Harris is a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Johnson is already a co-owner of MLB, MLS and WNBA teams. Interestingly, Johnson is part of the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group with Todd Boehly, who is also leading a group bidding for Denver’s NFL franchise.

The fact that Johnson’s not joining Boehly’s group is presumably a sign that the ex-NBA star believes the Harris group has a better chance of winning the bid. That might be because Boehly is considered the favorite to buy English soccer club Chelsea. If Boehly’s bid for Chelesea is successful, it might be difficult to also pay a record-breaking price for the Broncos.

All of this would be a moot point, of course, if Walmart heir Rob Walton submits a bid for Denver that no other group could come close to matching. Given his net worth of about $70 billion, Walton is considered the favorite to buy the Broncos.

Five groups — including Walton, Boehly and Harris/Johnson — have advanced to the next stage of bidding for the team. The Broncos are hoping to complete a sale before the start of the 2022 season.

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson fires back at Grizzlies over Morant-Poole play

Klay Thompson has officially entered the chat when it comes to the latest beef between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. During Golden State’s Game 3 win on Saturday, Warriors guard Jordan Poole drew the ire of the Grizzlies for an incident involving Ja Morant. In the second half, Morant was injured on a play where Poole appeared to grab Morant’s knee and pull it outward while going for the ball (video here).
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Wanted To Trade Klay Thompson For James Harden: Sam Presti Rejected The Blockbuster Deal

In the summer of 2012, the Oklahoma City Thunder were off on a trip to the NBA Finals. The team lost to the Miami Heat in five games, which featured a stellar group of future Hall of Famers. The group of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Serge Ibaka were in their 20s and looked like they could run the table for years to come.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Warriors coach interviews with rival team

The Los Angeles Lakers have moved slowly in their search for a successor to Frank Vogel, who was fired after a 33-49 campaign. But earlier this week, the team touched base with a prospective replacement who would make LeBron James happy: former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson. Shams Charania...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado Basketball
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Ripped By Former Stars: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick faced some criticism from two former star players this week. Both Antonio Brown and Shawn Merriman seemed to make it clear that they don't feel bad for Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league since 2016. Brown appeared on the Cigar Talk podcast, calling Kaepernick...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Rob Walton
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
Distractify

What Is Sage Steele's Net Worth? The Anchor Is Suing ESPN

Sage Steele is an iconic woman who has found major success in the sports world. The talented anchor first started her career as a sports reporter for WSBT-TV in South Bend, Ind., in 1997. Since then, Sage has been on fire with landing various gigs, including SportsCenter daytime coverage of the NBA Finals in 2012 and 2013.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Los Angeles Dodgers#English#Chelesea#Harris Johnson
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interview Former NBA Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers' coaching search is starting to heat up. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the team interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts for the position on Friday. Stotts and the Blazers mutually agreed to part ways last June. Prior to get his exit, he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Sixers get slapped with $50,000 fine for Joel Embiid move

The Philadelphia 76ers have been slapped with a $50,000 fine after violating the rules pertaining to injury reporting in the case of Joel Embiid. Embiid suit up for the Sixers in Game 3 of their showdown with the Miami Heat on Friday, putting up 18 points and 11 rebounds to help Philly get their first win in the Eastern Conference semifinals series. However, he was initially listed as doubtful for the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden Promises The Philadelphia 76ers Will Beat The Miami Heat In The Next Two Games: "We'll Go Home And Take Care Of Business And Be Back For Game 5."

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently down 0-2 to the Miami Heat in their second-round series. They absolutely need to win their next two games at home to give themselves a good chance of winning the series. Despite their position right now, guard James Harden is confident in the team's chances....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Why is Joel Embiid allowed to wear a black mask?

Those who were watching Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers immediately noticed the mask Joel Embiid was wearing. Embiid was cleared to play in the game just a week after he suffered a concussion and broken orbital bone during the Game 6 win over Toronto. But Embiid had on some protection and was wearing a black mask.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy