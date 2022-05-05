ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Robert Griffin III got NFL calls after blazing 40 time at charity event

By rdunleavynyp
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSVPH_0fUCEu9m00

RGIII might just have earned himself an NFL career Part II.

As part of an annual charity event featuring SiriusXM host Rich Eisen running the 40-yard dash, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III also laced up his cleats. And Griffin’s surprisingly fast 4.48-second time started conversations within teams that the 32-year-old free agent might still be worthy of an NFL roster spot instead of working as a college football analyst for ESPN.

“Yes, I did get some calls because of that 4.48,” Griffin later said on The Rich Eisen Show.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and 2011 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last played in 2020, as the backup to Lamar Jackson with the Ravens. Griffin’s best years were in Washington, but his career was derailed by a serious knee injury after his sensational rookie season. He was with the Browns between stints in Washington and Baltimore.

RGIII Ran A 4.48 For The #RunRichRun 40 On @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/tztAHeWFlU

— Andre’ Jackson (@therealdre_jack) April 30, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RpWe4_0fUCEu9m00
RGIII during his rookie 2012 season
Getty Images

“I’m a young guy, 32 years old,” Griffin said. “We see guys like Tom Brady playing until they’re 45. Now he’s got seven Super Bowl rings so that kind of plays into that, and I don’t have any. But the desire to play is still there and, you know, I’ve just been blessed that ESPN has given me an opportunity to do what I’ve done for the past eight months in the broadcast world, while also understanding that I still have a desire to play.”

About a week before the NFL Draft, Griffin spent a day training at TEST Football Academy in Martinsville, N.J. with quarterback Kenny Pickett. It was his way of staying in shape and also gathering analyst information on Pickett, who subsequently was drafted No. 20 overall by the Steelers.

Griffin discussed with Eisen potential landing spots, including headed home to play for the Cowboys, which he called “a great situation for me.” The Baylor product also mentioned the Falcons and Bears as spots where he could foresee being comfortable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOwzr_0fUCEu9m00
Robert Griffin III during the 2022 NFL Draft
Getty Images

While Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill reignited a timeless debate over whether starting quarterbacks should have to mentor younger backups, Griffin understands his role would be a backup mentor, like he was to Jackson during his 2019 NFL MVP season.

Griffin was one of the great dual-threat running quarterbacks to come out of college, running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash in his heyday. About a decade later, it appears his wheels are still in top shape despite the injury history.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Ravens RB Justin Forsett on Lamar Jackson: 'He Deserves To Be Paid'

Former Ravens running back Justin Forsett contends the team needs to reach a contract extension as soon as possible so it doesn't become a distraction. “ As someone who has been in that locker room and cheers for the Ravens, you want to see a deal done with your quarterback," Forsett told OLBG. "You see all these other deals done and it looks like something isn't right.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Reportedly Wanted 1 Thing This Offseason

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens front office have an emphasis on offensive line improvement ahead of the 2022 NFL season. General manager Eric DeCosta says the former league MVP often suggests front-line acquisitions when talking about ways to improve the Ravens' offensive unit. “I’ve had conversations with Lamar many...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s biggest desire shows Ravens made right choice on Tyler Linderbaum

The Baltimore Ravens added two potential cornerstones in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They used the 14th overall pick on Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, the player that many have called the best in the draft. Then, they traded for the 25th overall pick and selected Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, one of the very best centers in the draft, to protect Lamar Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy