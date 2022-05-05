ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop these midi dresses for every occasion this spring and summer

By Victoria Giardina
 2 days ago

Midi dresses have been sworn in as one of the best women’s styles for this season — a trend Goldilocks would surely approve of.

The dress, much-adored for being not too short nor too long, is great if modest fashion is what you’re after. Plus, it’s a unique take on the classic cocktail dresses you see plastered online and in shopping malls.

Paired with your favorite nude heels — which could be some of the comfiest heels you own — your overall look will be unstoppable. From white dresses and cut-out dresses to work dresses and options under $50 , we rounded up all the styles we recommend IRL.

From Amazon to Abercrombie , you can’t go wrong with any of these options. So, it’s time to get shopping. Browse our 15 favorite midi dresses for 2022 that you can wear for every occasion (we know we’ll be).

1. PrettyGarden Ruffle Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress , $26
Amazon

PrettyGarden is one of our favorite Amazon brands for dresses (see our women’s fashion guides for proof), and for a good reason — the brand has some of the most delicate, flowy styles that put some other midi dresses to shame. This puff-sleeve number is simply adorable to pass up, too.

amazon 2. Lulus Paulina Bodycon Midi Dress , $62
Lulus

For that perfect little black dress you can wear anywhere — from weddings to date nights — Lulus’ Paulina Bodycon Midi Dress puts a hot spin on the classic. Available in other colorways, too, we love how this number has a subtle slit and bold spaghetti straps.

lulus
3. Petal & Pup Agnes Dress , $82
Petal & Pup

When the sun’s out, it’s time to stay pretty in pink. Petal & Pup has a great variety of midi dresses to choose from, especially its Agnes Dress. We love the bikini top-inspired bodice and tiered skirt, most notably.

petal & pup 4. Show Up Satin One-Shoulder Midi Dress , $40
Windsor

Who said midi dresses can’t be much like your favorite cocktail dress ? Available at Windsor, its dreamy lavender Show Up Satin One-Shoulder Midi Dress will fit like a glove, many thanks to its contoured top and ruched middle. Plus, it’s less than $50.

windsor 5. Hello Molly Sunrises Midi Dress , $95
Hello Molly

Vacation mode, activated. Hello Molly’s Sunrises Midi Dress is perfect for days (or nights) out in the sun, especially because it has that on-trend cut-out style detailing we’re obsessed with. Not to mention, that punchy red and white combo is A+.

hello molly 6. ASTR the Label Lace A-Line Midi Dress , $89
Revolve

Great for family parties or your next outdoor wedding, ASTR the Label’s Lace A-Line Midi Dress is extremely precious and will flatter any body type. The exaggerated lace hem detailing is one we adore, especially coupled with its lingerie -like top.

revolve 7. A New Day Sleeveless Knit Ballet Dress , $14, original price: $20
Target

Keep things casual and seamless with this $14 midi dress we want to buy in every color. Much like your favorite jumpsuit or loungewear set , it’s a dream to toss on and is extremely breathable for long days out in the sun.

target 8. SHEIN Mock Neck Floral Print Ruffle Hem Dress , $19
SHEIN

Looking for your next work dress ? SHEIN has hundreds of styles, though we find this black, floral-printed dress to be a top midi dress on our wishlists. From its short-sleeve make to the delicate pattern, it’s undoubtedly a score for less than $20.

shein 9. Ro’s Garden Jenna Dress , $240
Anthropologie

Italy, we’re coming for you in Ro’s Garden Jenna Dress. Even if your travels aren’t extending abroad (though we have some great luggage brands to put on your radar), this investment-worthy midi is Instagram-worthy and oh-so-comfortable.

anthropologie 10. AQUA Printed Cotton Smocked Midi Dress , $98
Bloomingdale's

For something a bit more cottagecore , celebrate your next occasion in AQUA’s Printed Cotton Smocked Midi Dress. It’s just shy of $100 and the a-line skirt will make your entire outfit feel upscale.

bloomingdale’s 11. Endless Summer At Leisure Midi Dress , $98
Free People

Pick up one of Free People’s best-selling styles, the Endless Summer At Leisure Midi Dress. With an exaggerated relaxed fit, the one-shoulder midi comes in endless colors with a glamorous slit.

free people 12. Lulus How Much I Care Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress , $62
Lulus

OK, we’re absolutely obsessed with Lulus’ Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress — a classy option with the most stunning hem we’ve found. Regardless of which color you choose, it’s bound to be a hit.

lulus 13. Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress , $22
Amazon

Stay on-trend and minimal with this Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress. For less than $25, it’s never been easier to look put-together and designer-esque. Plus, this midi has that cowl-neck top we love.

amazon 14. Petal & Pup Daniela Dress , $72
Petal & Pup

Giving us all the picnic vibes, Petal & Pup’s Daniela Dress makes us want to frolic in the flower fields (or scurry south to the shore). For less than $75, you’ll be getting tons of compliments on this comfortable, stretchy ensemble.

petal & pup 15. NBD Anju Midi Dress , $185
Revolve

Elevate your look with NBD’s Anju Midi Dress. This sought-after neutral number is worth the splurge for its simplistic, wear-again nature and its ornate detailing at the top. With your favorite designer clutch , you’ll look and feel amazing.

revolve

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

