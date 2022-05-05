ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Cops: Man Crashes Into Pole, Charged With Using Phone While Driving

By Chris Coleman
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cops in Egg Harbor Township say a man crashed into a pole Wednesday afternoon and he has been charged with using a cell phone while driving. The accident, according to the Egg Harbor...

catcountry1073.com

Egg Harbor Township, NJ
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

