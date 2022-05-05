Will Smith hops into hot seat with David Letterman interview

Fans and critics will finally hear from Will Smith following the infamous Oscars slap.

The actor is among the next round of celebrities appearing on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

Season 4 of the chat series drops on the streamer May 20.

The six-episode season will also see stars such as Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Reynolds.

The last time Letterman’s show hit Netflix was in October 2020.

Smith, 53, has dealt with a lot on his plate recently, being known as the guy who slapped Chris Rock on live television, and subsequently losing out on upcoming film projects — even after taking home his first Oscar.

The “King Richard” star caused a dramatic scene during the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, when he ran up on the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and bopped Rock, 57, in the face.

Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in “King Richard” on March 27. AFP via Getty Images

Season 4 of Letterman’s talk show drops on Netflix May 20. Netflix

However, viewers shouldn’t expect Smith to open up about the incident during his interview with the former “Late Show” host. The episodes were filmed prior to March 2022.

As a result of the “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” rapper’s actions, he was banned from the Oscars for 10 years. Smith smacked Rock because the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head. The 50-year-old actress suffers from alopecia.

Other A-listers baring their soul to Letterman, 75, have included Kim Kardashian , Robert Downey Jr., Lizzo, Kanye West, Jay-Z, George Clooney, Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle.

Chappelle, meanwhile, became the second comedian to be attacked onstage and on camera since the Oscars incident. Earlier this week, the 48-year-old entertainer was assaulted by an unruly audience member at the Hollywood Bowl. He was not harmed in the frightening altercation, and the assailant was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.