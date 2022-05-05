ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden to spend Mother’s Day meeting Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

​First lady Jill Biden will travel to the Ukrainian border over the weekend and spend Mother’s Day at a refugee center in Slovakia, according to a report on Thursday.

Biden will survey a checkpoint at a border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké, Slovakia, where Ukrainian refugees receive basic assistance from humanitarian and Slovakian aid workers before continuing on to other centers and transportation hubs farther west, NBC News reported , citing information from the White House.

While there, the first lady will visit a Greek Catholic chapel to express the Biden administration’s thanks to the aid and government workers and to learn about their experiences and those of the refugees fleeing the fighting next door in Ukraine.

She’ll take part in Mother’s Day activities with refugees and Slovaks at a refugee center and a school in the city of Košice, about 55 miles from the ​Ukrainian ​border​, the report said.​

Her visit to the war-torn region comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met on April 24 with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, as did a congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last weekend.

​​It will mark Biden’s second solo international trip, the report said, after she represented the Biden administration in 2021 at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo . ​

First lady Jill Biden will spend Mother’s Day at a refugee center in Slovakia near the Ukrainian border.
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Ukrainian refugees arriving at Vyšné Nemecké, Slovakia on March 19, 2022.
Christoph Reichwein/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

She’ll begin her four-day trip to the region on Friday, visiting and serving dinner to US service members deployed to support NATO allies at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase near the Black Sea in Romania.​

The next day, she’ll be briefed on US-led humanitarian efforts in Romania at the US embassy in Bucharest.

As part of her visit, she’ll meet with her Romanian counterpart, Carmen Iohannis, and ​stop by a public school that has been hosting Ukrainian refugee students.

Jill Biden’s trip will include a visit to a Greek Catholic chapel and activities with refugees.
Christoph Reichwein/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
The first lady’s trip comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on April 24, 2022.
Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Getty Images

Her visit will conclude Monday in Bratislava where she will meet with Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová, the first woman to hold the​ presidency.

