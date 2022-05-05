ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Charles Barkley refuses to touch the Stanley Cup

By NY Post Video
New York Post
The Stanley Cup made its way to the NBA on TNT set and all of the hosts took the opportunity to hold one of the most majestic trophies in sports. Well, all of them except Charles Barkley.

