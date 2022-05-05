Video: Charles Barkley refuses to touch the Stanley Cup
The Stanley Cup made its way to the NBA on TNT set and all of the hosts took the opportunity to hold one of the most majestic trophies in sports. Well, all of them except Charles Barkley.
