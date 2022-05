The Boston Bruins look to tie the series when they host the Carolina Hurricanes Sunday, May 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET in Game 4 of the NHL first round playoff series. After losing the first two matchups against the Hurricanes, the Bruins’ offense came to life Friday and sealed the win for the team bringing the best of seven series to 2-1. Carolina scored first for the third time this series, but Boston was able to score the next four for a final score of 4-2 for the win. After starting Linus Ullmark for the first two games in the series, Bruce Cassidy made the decision to switch goalies and start Jeremy Swayman in Game 3. Swayman made 25 saves in his first career playoff start and is expected to start for Game 4 on Sunday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO