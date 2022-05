In Kensington, Maryland, off the Capital Beltway, through a winding residential community, nestled at the end of a wooded area is a carefully manicured spiritual oasis, a pinnacle of light that draws interest, evokes curiosity and radiates promise. It is the Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which I recently had the opportunity to tour.

KENSINGTON, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO