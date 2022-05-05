ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Spelling Bee' weekend performances rescheduled

By The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago
Due to illness, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" weekend performances by the Cambridge Performing Arts Centre (CPAC) have been reschedule for 7 p.m. May 13 and 14.

Anyone who purchased tickets through Bookology may use the tickets next weekend, return them to Bookology for a refund, or hold on to them for use at another CPAC show in the 2022/2023 season.

If you purchased tickets through Eventbrite, you will be contacted via email with the choice of changing dates or getting a refund. The Cambridge Performing Arts Centre would like to apologize for any inconvenience.

Comments / 0

#Bookology#Cpac#Eventbrite
