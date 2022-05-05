ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers vs. Astros, Guardians vs. Blue Jays: MLB predictions and bets today

By Action Network
 2 days ago

Ten games fill out Thursday’s MLB slate and Munaf Manji of The Action Network is here to share his two best bets for the day (video above).

For his first play, Manji is looking to an American League matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros. In that contest, he’s backing the Astros Run-Line at +128 on FanDuel .

Tigers vs. Astros -1.5 (+128)

For Manji, his confidence in the Astros stems mostly from this setup as a poor spot for Detroit.

“Detroit is traveling to Houston after playing a doubleheader on Wednesday,” Manji says.

Plus, the Astros are deploying Jose Urquidy to the mound Thursday at home, where his splits are far superior. In 2020, Urquidy had an ERA of 2.70 at home and posted a 4-1 home record in 2021 with a 3.35 ERA.

Plus, the Astros’ pitching staff has only allowed five earned runs across its last five games. Add in that Tigers starter Tyler Skubal likely won’t receive much run support – the Tigers are 25th or worse in both OPS and runs scored over the last seven days – and Manji believes the Astros are a good bet on Thursday.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays (team total ‘over’ 4.5 -118)

As for his second-best bet, Manji is looking to another American League matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians. In that game, Manji is backing the Blue Jays Team Total ‘over’ 4 runs -118 (FanDuel).

The Blue Jays celebrate while walking off the field after beating the Yankees.
AP

For Manji, this pick is mostly a fade of Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale, who is 0-2 to start the season with a 10.67 ERA.

“In his last two starts, Civale has combined to give up 12 earned runs off 14 hits and seven innings pitched,” Manji says.

Plus, in his lone start last season against the Blue Jays, Civale allowed four earned runs on six innings pitched. Against a potent Blue Jays offense, expect Civale to struggle as the Jays clear this number on the road.

