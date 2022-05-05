ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Rapides School Board votes 5-4 to ban corporal punishment

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 2 days ago

Corporal punishment will not be allowed in Rapides Parish schools after a close vote by the School Board on Tuesday.

The 5-4 votecomes less than a month after a principal was indicted on a felony cruelty to a juvenile charge stemming from corporal punishment.

Member Keith Breazeale made a substitute motion when an agenda item to accept the board's Discipline Policy Review Committee's recommendations was considered.

The substitute motion called for selecting the option banning it in schools. That option also includes how allegations of corporal punishment will be investigated.

It was one of two options recommended to the board by the committee. Member Wilton Barrios seconded the substitute motion.

Member Sandra Franklin disagreed.

"I've always told people discipline without love, that is viewed as abuse," she said.

She said corporal punishment shouldn't be "a go-to, but I think that it should be an option made available."

Bill advances: Louisiana students may be assessed before being suspended, expelled under new bill

Banning corporal punishment?: Lawmaker wants spanking stopped

Superintendent Jeff Powell interjected, saying there is a bill before the Louisiana Legislature to outlaw corporal punishment. He said school superintendents thought it had a "very good" chance of passing.

The bill is pending final passage by the House of Representatives. A vote is expected on Thursday.

Breazeale said his substitute motion reflected the recommendations of the administration and the committee.

But Franklin said she believed the majority of the committee supported keeping corporal punishment, and member Linda Burgess said Franklin was correct.

"So evidently, this is coming from the administration, and you all are recommending that we get rid of corporal punishment," said Burgess.

Powell said the committee presented two options, and the administration's recommendation is to eliminate corporal punishment.

Barrios said corporal punishment isn't needed in schools, but he wanted to make sure that discipline would remain firm. Powell assured him that would be the case.

Former Phoenix Magnet Elementary School Principal John Grimes was indicted in April for an incident that happened in September 2021. He is set to be arraigned on June 17.

Later in the meeting, the board voted to have the principal at Rapides Academy for Advanced Academics fill in as Phoenix principal for the 2022-23 school year since the two schools are almost across from each other on Lincoln Road in Alexandria.

Members voting for banning corporal punishment were Steve Berry, Barrios, Mark Dryden, Breazeale and board President Dr. Stephen Chapman.

Members voting against banning corporal punishment were Darrell Rodriguez, Buddy McCall, Burgess and Franklin.

